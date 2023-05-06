Talent from God Cross about a career that cannot be returned, and Netoliček’s background at Camp Nou

“I guess he was right. I could and should have achieved more. If I had my mind today, I would do a lot of things differently. I was hopeful, young, but also very carefree. I should have sorted it out more in my head, given more to football, even the problems with life management didn’t help me. But there’s no going back,” Tomáš Kříž responded to the quoted words of Rudolf Kock in the Sport.cz studio.

“Maybe it would have helped me if I had taken the rope that coach Václav Ježek gave me in the eighty-third year and I should have left for Sparta. That was the closest I came to leaving Juliska. But then the feelings prevailed that I can still prove something with Dukla, that I don’t have to stay with just the three championship titles that I won with her,” he admits in the next episode of the program Kopačky na hříběku.

Tomas Kriz Born: March 17, 1959 in Prague Football career: 1976 – 1989 Dukla Prague, 1989 – 1991 SV Darmstadt (2nd Bundesliga), 1991 Chmel Blšany League starts and goals: 238/31 National team starts and goals: 10/0 Biggest achievements: three championship titles with Dukla Prague in the seasons 1976/77, 1978/79, 1981/82, three victories in the Czechoslovak Cup with Dukla in 1981, 1983 and 1985, advancement to the semi-finals of the Cup Winners’ Cup with Dukla Prague in the 1985 season /86

“However, further successes did not come, because the team weakened more and more. Nehoda, Macela, Rott, Pelc turned thirty and went abroad, and those who came to Juliska no longer reached their qualities. See also Baník - Sparta 0:3, Sparta defeated the Ostrava rival and jumped to the top of the league

Even so, Tomáš Kříž experienced big cup matches with Dukla. With Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Dynamo Kyiv, with whom the team from Julisky faced in the semi-finals of the former Cup Winners’ Cup.

However, he has a lot of memories of them, which he puts to good use in Kopačky na hřebík. For example, when the Dukla expedition arrived in Kyiv and on the way from the airport to the hotel, she was surprised how many guys were lounging on the sidewalks already in the early afternoon.

Photo: Libor Hajský, CTK Promotional photo of the Czechoslovak football re-presentation before the World Cup 1982. Tomáš Kříž in the middle row, fifth from the right.

“It was the vodka that made them. It starts selling at two, and you know that – a bottle drunk at once will kill two or three guys,” explained the guide tactfully.

“And when we started the match, we received an order from Kock that when we receive flowers as a welcome, we should throw them among the spectators. We received flowers, but there was no one to throw them to. In the stadium with a capacity of 100,000, there were only soldiers sitting in the first twenty rows with those “elp” on their heads,” Tomáš Kříž delved into his memories and told how it was in football in the eighties of the last century.

Did you know, for example, why goalkeeper Netoliček angered the Barcelona fans during the rematch at Camp Nou?

“When he got his second goal after another foul, he took off his shorts and showed them his background. He was covered in oranges that morning,” Tomáš Kříž laughed even after forty years when remembering the nervous Netolička.

Photo: Jaroslav Legner/CNC, Profimedia.cz Tomáš Kříž (right) plays a standard situation in the match of Dukla’s old guard.

Tomáš Kříž poured out a lot of stories and experiences that are hard to believe today in the next installment of Kopaček na hříbík.

For example, Rudolf Kock, whom he nearly had a heart attack when he dragged a huge box with speakers to the club bus before returning from a capitalist foreign country.

“I was crazy about music and, of course, it was impossible to find a proper loudspeaker in our country. So I bought it in Germany. Kocek was really about to faint, but somehow it was resolved in the end. But after a while he overtook me again. I was named best player at the Rotterdam tournament in 1981 and was awarded a color television. But after arriving in Juliska, I had to say goodbye to her. “He’ll come to the clubhouse, because you got that award thanks to the work of the entire team,” Kocek commanded, and I had to knock down the crampons.

And have you already heard how, before the qualification duel with the Soviet team in Bratislava, for advancement to the world championship in Spain 1982, a starving Antonín Panenka sent a small ball carrier with eight crowns to buy him a beer?

Photo: imago sportfotodienst, CTK Football players of Czechoslovakia during the anthem before the match against France at the World Cup 1982. Tomáš Kříž is standing fifth from the left.

Listen to Kopaček na hřebík, because they also talked about the national team. At the aforementioned Mundial ’82, where Tomáš Kříž started the matches against Kuwait and France, of course also.

“Everything was wrong there. It started with a concentration at Štrbské pleso, where it was two degrees above zero, while in Spain it was played in terrible heat. We were there for a month, so the submarine sickness started already there. Then traveling around Italy for the preparatory matches, and finally arriving in Spain, where we stayed in a hotel in complete wasteland, where the African national team refused to stay. But we lived there because it was the cheapest. And then the championship turned into one big impotence. Coach Vengloš replaced all the players on the roster in three matches as the only coach in the entire tournament, because he didn’t know how to break it.”

The aforementioned Rudolf Kocek, after his infamous return from the World Cup, stated that Tomáš Kříž was afraid of the chance to show himself, and that is why coach Vengloš replaced him in both games.

“It wasn’t about fear, but about the great expectation that was placed on me and I didn’t fulfill it,” Kříž objects even after four decades.

In Kopačky na hříbík, of course, life after career was also discussed. Did you know that the former great talent of Prague’s Dukla runs a hair salon not far from Juliska? That he employs twelve ladies and young ladies, but he himself has never picked up a pair of barber’s scissors?

“I already understand this profession a little, but there are still worries,” admits Tomáš Kříž, who will understandably also find a way to the nearby Juliska.

“But only as a spectator, because I have problems with my hip and the doctors advised me to stop playing football. So I traded the ball for a bicycle and ride at least fifty kilometers every day. And I go to Juliska to cheer with the belief that I will see Dukla play in the league again. Now in the spring, the hope of progression is looking quite hopeful. We just have to make sure that Láďa Vízek doesn’t come between us. As soon as he appears, Dukla will lose.”