talent puts pressure on itself – breaking latest news

by Giorgio Terruzzi

Precocious talent feels the pressure, caused more by itself than by the environment. Leclerc wants the turning point but his certainty of being valid risks being taken for presumption

The world upside down. Flipped in exactly one year. Charles Leclerc won in Austria in 2022. His last success with Ferrari remains his. Not only that: a afterglow, before seeing Verstappen flee towards the title.

Since then, especially complicated days: the end of the harmony with Mattia Binotto, the declared need to have around a team oriented towards the most talented driver, himself; to drive a winning car. Risks, hopes, trust. Mortified in sequence. The balance, on the eve of match 9, is disappointing (7th place, minus 20 from Sainz), the relationship with the SF-23 is complicated and tormented; the wall fails to protect him, to satisfy him, just like last season.

It seems obvious that Charles chews annoying frustrations, just observe him in his constant search for a reassuring smile. For himself, for whoever he watches. His resilience is known, enormous. We can bet that today he will be able to chase the gold that animates and agitates him onto the track, in a losing race in any case, barring the usual stumbles by Max.

Always and in any case far away, to the point of transforming every effort, perhaps obscured by the stopwatch, into a minimal and disheartening reward. But yes, because Leclerc can do much more, he wants everything. He cultivates a formidable conviction while he warns that this very certainty risks being mistaken for presumption.

It all happened too fast: a precocious, exalted and exalted talent; a mirror-opponent rewarded by technique, by fate; an enormous popularity which in one year has turned into enormous pressure. Coming from himself more than from the audience. Enough to understand and welcome him, hoping he understands and welcomes the impotence that has always tormented many great champions in F1.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

