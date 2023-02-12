Boca ended with ten players due to the expulsion of Colombian Sebastián Villa

San Lorenzo won just enough 1-0 against Godoy Cruz

Boca Juniors suffered a tough 2-1 away defeat against Talleresin Córdoba, in one of the five matches of the Argentine Soccer League Tournament played this Saturday.

the uruguayan Michael Santos and Ezequiel Fernández, against their fence, scored for the localwhile Luca Langoni discounted for the ‘Xeneize’.

mouth, what ended with ten players due to the expulsion of Colombian Sebastián Villarelinquished his unbeaten status in the championship and was left with four points as a result of a win, a draw and this loss.

In another of the outstanding matches of this Saturday day, San Lorenzo won just enough 1-0 against Godoy Cruz with Adam Bareiro’s goal, from a penalty, to add his second success in the tournament.

For his part, Vélez Sarsfield and Independiente did not take advantage and sealed a goalless draw at the José Amalfitani stadium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Liniers.

The remaining results of the Saturday session marked Defensa y Justicia’s 1-0 win over Newell’s Old Boys with Kevin Gutiérrez’s goal, while Platense tied 1-1 with Atlético Tucumán with goals from Mauro Quiroga and Marcelo Estigarribia, respectively.

Belgrano, who beat Central Córdoba 0-1 at home on Friday, in Santiago del Estero is provisionally the only leader with seven points, while Sarmiento de Junín, also on the opening day of this third day, won 0- 2 against Colón, in Santa Fe.

This Sunday the day will continue with five games where the first presentation of River Plate as a local in the tournament against Argentinos Juniors and the duel that Raicng Club will animate against Tigre, in Avellaneda, stands out.

The other three duels on Sunday will be: Central Rosary-Arsenal, Banfield, Gymnastics and Institute-Hurricane.

On Monday the day will be completed with two meetings: Central barracks in front of Union y Lanús, another of the leaders in the preview of this date, against Estudiantes in La Plata.