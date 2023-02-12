Home Sports Talleres inflicts a heavy defeat on Boca, who is no longer undefeated
Sports

Talleres inflicts a heavy defeat on Boca, who is no longer undefeated

by admin
Talleres inflicts a heavy defeat on Boca, who is no longer undefeated

02/12/2023 at 04:44

CET


Boca ended with ten players due to the expulsion of Colombian Sebastián Villa

San Lorenzo won just enough 1-0 against Godoy Cruz

Boca Juniors suffered a tough 2-1 away defeat against Talleresin Córdoba, in one of the five matches of the Argentine Soccer League Tournament played this Saturday.

the uruguayan Michael Santos and Ezequiel Fernández, against their fence, scored for the localwhile Luca Langoni discounted for the ‘Xeneize’.

mouth, what ended with ten players due to the expulsion of Colombian Sebastián Villarelinquished his unbeaten status in the championship and was left with four points as a result of a win, a draw and this loss.

In another of the outstanding matches of this Saturday day, San Lorenzo won just enough 1-0 against Godoy Cruz with Adam Bareiro’s goal, from a penalty, to add his second success in the tournament.

For his part, Vélez Sarsfield and Independiente did not take advantage and sealed a goalless draw at the José Amalfitani stadium in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Liniers.

The remaining results of the Saturday session marked Defensa y Justicia’s 1-0 win over Newell’s Old Boys with Kevin Gutiérrez’s goal, while Platense tied 1-1 with Atlético Tucumán with goals from Mauro Quiroga and Marcelo Estigarribia, respectively.

Belgrano, who beat Central Córdoba 0-1 at home on Friday, in Santiago del Estero is provisionally the only leader with seven points, while Sarmiento de Junín, also on the opening day of this third day, won 0- 2 against Colón, in Santa Fe.

See also  Beijing 2022: Ukrainian Abramenko and Russian Burov embrace on the podium

This Sunday the day will continue with five games where the first presentation of River Plate as a local in the tournament against Argentinos Juniors and the duel that Raicng Club will animate against Tigre, in Avellaneda, stands out.

The other three duels on Sunday will be: Central Rosary-Arsenal, Banfield, Gymnastics and Institute-Hurricane.

On Monday the day will be completed with two meetings: Central barracks in front of Union y Lanús, another of the leaders in the preview of this date, against Estudiantes in La Plata.

You may also like

Luisa Ranieri in Sanremo 2023 with Versace dress...

NBA, LeBron does not play and sits next...

Lazio, Sarri: “Lost a battle, but the road...

The Nets’ four new aids almost defeated the...

Lazio-Atalanta Serie A, results in real time

Creighton continues hot streak with 56-53 win vs....

WNBA : Iliana Rupert signs with the Atlanta...

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala,...

D’Angelo Russell returns to Lakers: Now I’m a...

In the second round of the Siege playoffs,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy