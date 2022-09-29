One of the classics of the Ferretti Group shipyard is back, renewed in many elements. A very refined and well motorized 19 meters

Maurizio Bertera

Itama is one of the historical brands of Italian boating. It was born in 1969 when Mario Amati gave life to an idea cherished for years: to create avant-garde technical yachts, performing but with a timeless style. And he chose as the name for his yard his surname read in the mirror, then Itama. It is the beginning of a story with an unmistakable style, whose success has continued since 2004 together with the Ferretti Group of which Itama is a part. The renewed version of the 62RS which was admired at the Genoa Motor Show now belongs to this story. Blue hull and deck entirely covered in teak, it is an open of over 19 meters that has undergone an important technological upgrade that makes it more enjoyable without betraying its original spirit. Architects and designers from the Interior & Decor department of the Ferretti Group Engineering Department have combined the traditional Mediterranean mood, which has made Itama an icon, with a design in line with the most contemporary interior furnishing trends.

LARGE SPACE — The cockpit layout is designed to offer maximum space: a large sundeck in gray technical fabric precedes the living and dining area, set up with a "C" shaped sofa, which surrounds the fixed-plan table in steel and customizable wood, to the whose left is the mobile bar. At the bow, protected by the large front and side windshield, is the control panel, renewed in the design of the dashboard with digital instrumentation and integrated inside the plotter with double 12 "screens, which reach 16" in the optional version. The helm wheel, on the other hand, remains faithful to the spirit of Itama, covered in glossy varnished teak with the logo in the center. The bimini with electro-hydraulic movement covers the command area and the dining area. The deck, completely open as in all the models of the brand, is now enriched with flush hatches that allow the eye to sweep towards the horizon. To make the experience on board more pleasant, a central passage has been created in the pantograph opening windshield.

light shades — Below deck, there are many customization options: each one allows the perfect compartmentalization of the interior to be kept intact, despite having been totally renovated. In the living area we find a comfortable lounge with light tones and walnut essences, the dinette with movable table that can be transformed into an additional sofa bed, and the kitchen with a C-shaped layout in white lacquered wood. The kitchen layout has been completely revisited and now offers maximum comfort and greater brightness, thanks to the addition of an additional opening porthole. In the sleeping area, forward, there is the owner’s suite and the two guest cabins, each with an en suite bathroom, available both as two doubles and as one double and one twin.

ALMOST 3000 HP OF POWER — Itama 62RS is equipped with engines that guarantee performance in line with the history of its predecessors: two Man V12s with a power of 1,400 hp each, which allow you to navigate at a cruising speed of 37 knots, and reach 40 knots of maximum speed. The big news is the possibility of installing a Seakeeper NG9 which offers greater stability at anchor and in navigation, giving greater comfort on board. Finally, the flaps present in the previous version have been replaced with the Humphree Interceptors, improving the navigation set-up. In summary, 62RS integrates new functional and design elements that, combined with the original style, enhance the true Itama soul, that is the Mediterranean spirit that has made these boats defined as "designed by the sea".