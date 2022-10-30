Trio of goals and lone head of the standings: mission accomplished for Tamai who conquers Fagagna and raises himself alone in command of the championship. On the other hand, the hosts’ bad moment continues, having reached their fifth consecutive defeat: in the midweek round on Tuesday it will be a real play-off at Tricesimo.

Race immediately downhill for the “red furies” that pass at the quarter of an hour, when the conclusion of Romeo is rejected with the feet by Nardoni; action that continues with Cesarin who, on the edge of the offside, bags with the right. Immediate advantage and doubling that is not long in coming when Stiso flies Bougma towards the opponent’s goal, with the outside host who also avoids the exit of Nardoni and bags at the door now unguarded.

Pro Fagagna is not lucky, in the attempt to react, with Goz’s left foot, at 38 ‘, who nips the pole and carom on Zanette’s head before, at the sunset of the fraction, Tamai makes trio: Stiso puts Bougma again in the conditions of appearing all alone in front of Nardoni with the lob that bypasses the goalkeeper and bags himself.

Opportunities lurk in the second half and Pro Fagagna who shortens the distance on the 31 ‘with the newly entered Giovanatto ready to shoot on the net, with a header, Clarini D’Angelo’s cross.

Goz tries, directly as a free-kick, finding Zanette rejected, before Bougma gets close to the personal trio, wedging himself in the area with the right rejected by Nardoni who anticipates the final whistle.