Home Sports Tamai now looks at everyone from above: three goals against Fagagna and a solitary summit
Sports

Tamai now looks at everyone from above: three goals against Fagagna and a solitary summit

by admin
Tamai now looks at everyone from above: three goals against Fagagna and a solitary summit

Trio of goals and lone head of the standings: mission accomplished for Tamai who conquers Fagagna and raises himself alone in command of the championship. On the other hand, the hosts’ bad moment continues, having reached their fifth consecutive defeat: in the midweek round on Tuesday it will be a real play-off at Tricesimo.

Race immediately downhill for the “red furies” that pass at the quarter of an hour, when the conclusion of Romeo is rejected with the feet by Nardoni; action that continues with Cesarin who, on the edge of the offside, bags with the right. Immediate advantage and doubling that is not long in coming when Stiso flies Bougma towards the opponent’s goal, with the outside host who also avoids the exit of Nardoni and bags at the door now unguarded.

Pro Fagagna is not lucky, in the attempt to react, with Goz’s left foot, at 38 ‘, who nips the pole and carom on Zanette’s head before, at the sunset of the fraction, Tamai makes trio: Stiso puts Bougma again in the conditions of appearing all alone in front of Nardoni with the lob that bypasses the goalkeeper and bags himself.

Opportunities lurk in the second half and Pro Fagagna who shortens the distance on the 31 ‘with the newly entered Giovanatto ready to shoot on the net, with a header, Clarini D’Angelo’s cross.

Goz tries, directly as a free-kick, finding Zanette rejected, before Bougma gets close to the personal trio, wedging himself in the area with the right rejected by Nardoni who anticipates the final whistle.

See also  Trail dell'Oltrepo, a splendid encore for Clara Nobile. Zulian, escape and lonely arrival

You may also like

Basketball Serie A: Virtus defeats Sassari. Brescia and...

NBA Comprehensive: The Lakers suffered a five-game losing...

Cangzhou counterattacks Shenhua in the three towns of...

Conte: “I went into the tunnel to wait...

WTT World Cup Chen Meng eliminated Wang Manyu...

Wanda, photo with Icardi. L-Gante: “I asked her...

Assago, Tombolini: “I saw a footballer and I...

Ferrari for Le Mans: the photos. Here is...

Alexander blasts 38+9 Doncic to pick up a...

VIDEO Massacre in Seoul for Halloween, at least...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy