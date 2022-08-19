Another great feat of Gianmarco Tamberi: the Olympic champion of the high wins the European title in Monaco. “Gimbo” places the decisive jump at 2.30, which breaks the resistance of the German Poyte and the Ukrainian Potsenko. Marco Fassinotti was immediately eliminated at 2.18.

“now the bachelor party”

—

A bachelor party with European high jump gold around the neck. Gianmarco Tamberi will celebrate it in the next few hours, two weeks after his wedding with Chiara: “The woman of my life”. The Olympic champion unveiled it to RaiSport’s microphones, immediately after winning the European Championship. “My friends are coming on Friday, we wanted to do it with gold: finally some relaxation”, added Tamberi, who after winning the race went to hug his girlfriend in the stands. “If I will continue to work with my father with a coach? Now we will see”, added the blue, who first gave up and then re-embraced his father’s technical guidance.