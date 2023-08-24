Tamberi the greatest blue ever in athletics? The race for Mennea and Simeoni – breaking latest news

by Marco Bonarrigo

The gold of Budapest closes a circle for Gianmarco Tamberi, who has won everything. What is he missing to become the best ever in the history of blue athletics?

One Olympics, one outdoor world title, two indoor, two outdoor European golds and one indoor and two victories in the Diamond League, the athletics champions. The (almost) perfect circle in Tamberi’s career came to a close on Tuesday in Budapest with the conquest of the only title missing from the Marches, the world one. The “almost” with respect to the profile of the perfect athlete (but does it exist?) is the absence of a world record in the curriculum. But the 2.45 passed by Javier Sotomayor in Spain, exactly 30 years ago, currently seems more like a boundary line between heaven and earth than a sporting record. In the race for the title of “greatest ever” in blue athletics (reasoning on a statistical level because one could argue for days on the evocative one) Gimbo has to deal with four giants. Three of them (Adolfo Consolini, Pietro Mennea and Sara Simeoni ) did not win the World Cup because at the time it had not yet been established but unlike Tamberi they broke the world record. The fourth and most recent (the accountant Alberto Cova from Inverigo) achieved the hat-trick but has always remained far from any record.

The monstrous records of Mennea and Sara Simeoni

Adolfo Consolini won the discus throw at the 1948 London Games

(the Veronese took part in 4 Olympics, Mennea at 5), improved the world record three times in the space of seven years and conquered three European Championships. The curricula of Pietro Mennea and Sara Simeoni are almost specular, for reasons of palmarès and personal data. They both won gold at the Moscow Games (Pietro in the 200m, Sara in the high jump) in an edition in which the boycott against Russia penalized speed much more than the high jump. Mennea (three European titles) at the Games also won two bronzes, Simeoni (one European title) two silvers. They both set two legendary world records. Pietro (helped from the height) in Mexico City in 1979 demolished after eleven years the legendary 19″83 that Tommie Smith built in the same city, and his 19″72 resisted for 17 years until the arrival of Michael Johnson. Sara in 1978 jumped twice to an altitude of 2.01 meters within a month. With that time and that size you still get to the foot of the podium of a great final today.

Alberto Cova, in the popular image the least glamorous of Tamberi’s four “opponents”, ringed his European, world and Olympic titles in the 10,000 meters with three deadly sprints between 1982 and 1984, just before the middle-distance and long-distance races were monopolized by African athletes. Compared to his rivals, Tamberi is confronted with athletics that has doubled the number of nations present at the Olympics and World Cups, and therefore also the competition. Gimbo realizes very well that closing the game with the world record will be very difficult but in his programs he has found another way to success: no athlete has ever won two gold medals at the Olympics, if he could do it in Paris, in a year exactly, the title of best ever (and not only in athletics) can’t be taken away from anyone.

