After the Europeans’ victory, the bachelorette party and the wedding, no one stops Gianmarco Tamberi. Gimbo also conquers Zurich and wins the Diamond League jumping 2.34, the best jump of the season. In the race the blue preceded the American JuVaughn Harrison, who exceeded the same measure but made one more mistake than Gimbo. «I love Zurich and I didn’t want to miss this final, it is one of the most important events of the year» the athlete confessed yesterday, on the eve of the race.

And so, a week after his wedding with Chiara Bontempi, Tamberi did not lose concentration and was able to cross the 2.34 measure at the second jump in an excellent way, after having missed the first attempt at both 2.27 and 2.32 (measure then passed). Gimbo, 30, bearer of the Fiamme Oro, Olympic champion last year in Tokyo and a few weeks ago European gold in Munich, has again won the ‘diamond’, a prize reserved for the winners of each specialty. In history no Italian had ever managed to win the ‘diamond’ of the international circuit which until 2009 was called the Golden League.

Gianmarco, dragged by the Swiss public, gave life to an exciting race at the end of which he preceded the American JuVaughn Harrison second with 2.34 (worst series of jumps) and the Canadian Django Lovett with 2.27. Afternoon ‘no’ for the Qatari Mutaz Barshim, friend of Tamberi, who only crossed the entry measure of 2.18 (then errors at 2.24; 2.27 and 2.32).

Fourth in the pole vault Roberta Bruni (Carabinieri). The Italian record holder, fresh from the 4.72 of Rovereto, exceeded 4.61. Diamond to Australian Nina Kennedy with 4.81 in the third round. In the phenomenal shot put the American Joe Kovacs capable of throwing at 23.23 meters, just fourteen centimeters from the world record of compatriot Ryan Crouser today second with 22.74. Kovacs’ is the second world performance ever. In addition to Kovacs and Crouser only two other weightlifters have thrown over 23 meters, the American Randy Barnes at 23.12 in 1990 and the East German, European record holder, Ulf Timmerman at 23.06 in 1988.