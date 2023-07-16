Tampa Bay Rays Dominate Kansas City Royals in Doubleheader Opener

Title: Tampa Bay Rays Secure Victory Against Kansas City Royals in Doubleheader Opener

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

In an action-packed matchup, the Tampa Bay Rays emerged victorious against the Kansas City Royals with a final score of 6-1 in the first game of their doubleheader on Saturday.

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow displayed his exceptional skills on the mound, allowing just one run in six impressive innings. His strong performance included striking out seven batters and conceding only six hits. Glasnow’s victory in this game marked his first win in over a month since the Rays’ triumph over Oakland on June 14.

José Siri proved to be a prominent force for the Rays, delivering two powerful solo home runs. Siri’s notable contributions occurred in the third inning, where he homered off Alec Marsh, and later in the ninth inning, hitting off Nick Wittgren. This outstanding feat marked the seventh time in Siri’s career that he achieved a multi-homer game.

Furthermore, Francisco Mejía extended Tampa Bay’s lead in the fifth inning with a home run to the left field, marking his fourth of the season.

During the eighth inning, Royals reliever Collin Snider struggled to find his rhythm, as he threw 13 consecutive balls, eventually loading the bases for the Rays. Tampa Bay capitalized on Snider’s difficulties, further widening their lead.

In terms of individual player performances, several Rays players stood out. Cuban player Randy Arozarena went 4-0 with a run scored, while Dominicans Wander Franco and José Siri contributed significantly with 4-1 (with a run scored) and 4-2 (with two runs scored and two RBIs) respectively. Francisco Mejía also played a key role, going 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Additionally, the Mexican player Jonathan Aranda recorded a solid 4-1 performance.

On the opposing side, the Royals’ Maikel García from Venezuela struggled at the plate, going 4-0. However, Salvador Pérez had an exceptional game, going a perfect 4-4.

Looking ahead to the second game of the doubleheader, the Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.92 ERA) to the mound, while the Tampa Bay Rays are yet to announce their starting pitcher.

The rescheduled doubleheader was necessitated due to the postponement of Friday’s game.

This victory serves as a positive step forward for the Tampa Bay Rays, further cementing their standing in the league as they aim to continue their strong performance in the upcoming games.

