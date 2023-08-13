Tampa Bay Rays Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Cleveland Guardians 6-5

Randy Arozarena’s clutch hit helped the Tampa Bay Rays secure a dramatic 6-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. The game-winning hit came in the ninth inning off closer Emmanuel Clase, capping off a three-run rally for the Rays.

Clase had a rocky outing, allowing a double by Yandy Díaz followed by a wild pitch that allowed Diaz to advance to third base. Brandon Lowe then delivered an infield single, allowing Diaz to score and tie the game at 5-5. Arozarena’s single to right-center ultimately sealed the deal for Tampa Bay.

This loss marked Clase’s ninth blown save out of 40 chances, highlighting the Guardians’ struggles in the closing innings. Despite the disappointment, rookie Gavin Williams had an impressive start for Cleveland, striking out 10 batters in five innings. His strong performance lowered his ERA from 2.90 to 2.80.

Cleveland had to play without star third baseman José Ramírez, who was serving a two-game suspension following a fight with the White Sox’s Tim Anderson. Ramírez’s absence was felt, as the Guardians fell short in their attempt to secure a win against the Rays.

In terms of individual performances, several players stood out on both teams. For the Guardians, Venezuelans Andrés Giménez and Gabriel Arias both had productive outings, with Giménez recording two hits and scoring a run, while Arias also contributed two hits. Dominicans Ramón Laureano and Óscar González had strong performances as well, with Laureano recording two hits and scoring twice, and González adding two hits and a run batted in.

On the Rays’ side, Cuban Yandy Díaz had an impressive game, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Dominican players Wander Franco and José Siri also contributed to the offensive effort, with Franco recording one hit and Siri going 1-for-4. Mexicans Arozarena and Isaac Paredes made notable contributions, with Arozarena tallying one hit, a run scored, and an RBI, while Paredes went hitless in four at-bats. Venezuelan René Pinto went 0-for-2, and Colombian Harold Ramírez had a successful pinch-hit appearance, recording a hit. Panamanian Christian Bethancourt did not record a hit in his lone at-bat.

Despite some late struggles, the Rays managed to pull off an impressive comeback win against the Guardians. The victory went to pitcher Josh Fleming, who was credited with the win despite giving up RBI singles to Kole Calhoun and Cam Gallagher in the eighth inning. With this win, the Rays continue to solidify their position as one of the top teams in the league.

