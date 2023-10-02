Tänak won the Chile Rally, world title to Toyota

The Estonian Ott Tänak (Ford) secured victory in the Chile Rally on Sunday and thus achieved his second success of the season. At the first World Cup race in South America since 2019, Tänak was 42.1 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) and 1:06.9 minutes ahead of Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota).

Fourth came Kalle Rovanperä (FIN/Toyota), who is still 31 points ahead of Evans in the overall standings. In the manufacturers’ standings, Toyota can no longer take away the world championship title.

