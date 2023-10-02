Home » Tänak won the Chile Rally, world title to Toyota
Sports

Tänak won the Chile Rally, world title to Toyota

by admin
Tänak won the Chile Rally, world title to Toyota

The Estonian Ott Tänak (Ford) secured victory in the Chile Rally on Sunday and thus achieved his second success of the season. At the first World Cup race in South America since 2019, Tänak was 42.1 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) and 1:06.9 minutes ahead of Elfyn Evans (GBR/Toyota).

APA/AFP/Guillermo Salgado

Fourth came Kalle Rovanperä (FIN/Toyota), who is still 31 points ahead of Evans in the overall standings. In the manufacturers’ standings, Toyota can no longer take away the world championship title.

See also  Badminton player Louda won the tournament in Mexico and qualified for the Olympics

You may also like

Dairon Blanco Hits Third Home Run of the...

Yurchenko double pike on vault – Corriere TV

Remembering Tim Wakefield: Red Sox Legend Dies at...

Google launches Fitbit Charge 6 with new health...

Australia too powerful for a bold Portugal

Manager Buck Showalter Fired after Disappointing Season: New...

Equal for Juve and the Milanese on the...

Chinese Shooting Team Dominates Hangzhou Asian Games with...

Brilliant Daněk, Kováč praised the guest from Sparta...

Remembering Tim Wakefield: Red Sox Knuckleballer Dies at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy