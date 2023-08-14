Home » Tang Jiali Joins Levanter Las Palas Football Club in Spain on Loan
Title: Chinese Women’s Football Player Tang Jiali Joins Spanish Club on Loan

Date: August 14, 2022

Byline: Zhao En

Location: Shanghai, China

In an exciting move for Chinese women’s football, Tang Jiali, the current player for Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank and the Chinese national team, has joined Spain’s Levanter Las Palas Football Club on loan. The announcement was made by the Shanghai Football Association on August 14th at 4:00 pm.

The announcement highlighted that Shanghai Shengli Football Club, respecting Tang Jiali’s wishes, reached an agreement with Levanter Las Palas Football Club for her loan. This move allows Tang Jiali to once again embark on an overseas journey, as she joins the La Liga Levanters Pallas women’s football team on loan.

Tang Jiali, born on March 16, 1995, is known for her skills as an avant-garde/forward on the field. This loan marks her third overseas experience, following her stints with Tottenham Women’s Football in the Premier League and Madrid CFF Women’s Football in La Liga during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, respectively.

Levanter Las Palas women’s football team, which finished 11th in the Spanish Women’s Super League last season with 26 points, will now benefit from Tang Jiali’s talents and experience as they aim to make further progress in the upcoming season.

Chinese football fans will undoubtedly be eagerly watching Tang Jiali’s performances in the Spanish league. Her loan to Levanter Las Palas Football Club not only provides her with another valuable opportunity to compete internationally but also enhances the growing reputation of Chinese women’s football on the global stage.

