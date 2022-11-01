Home Sports Tang Weixing and Gu Zihao missed the quarter-finals in the Samsung Cup Go competition jqknews
Tang Weixing and Gu Zihao missed the quarterfinals of the Samsung Cup Go Tournament

2022-11-01 14:13:53

Source: Xinhuanet

The top 16 of the 27th Samsung Cup World Go Masters Tournament had four matches on the 31st. Two Chinese players, Gu Zihao and Tang Weixing, both lost their 9th dan and missed the quarterfinals.

Gu Zihao won the Samsung Cup in 2017. In this match against South Korean chess player Bian Xiangyi 9 dan, Gu Zihao, who played white, was quite active in the layout and preface stage. However, in the mid-game battle, Gu Zihao made a mistake, and the white dragon was killed unexpectedly.

Tang Weixing, who has won the Samsung Cup twice, failed to go further this time. In the contest with South Korean chess player Jin Mingxun 9 dan, Tang Weixing lost the game with black 269.

In the other two games of the day, South Korean players Jin Zhixi and Cui Jing defeated their opponents respectively. Among them, Cui Jing eliminated the famous Japanese player Ili Liao and became the second player in the World Championship after Rui Naiwei and Hua Xueming of China. The female chess player who made it to the quarter-finals. Korean chess players have occupied half of the top eight in this tournament.

The other four games of the round of 16 will be played on November 1. Chinese players Fan Tingyu and Tan Xiao will face South Korean players Shen Zhenzhen and Park Tinghuan respectively, and another Chinese player Yang Dingxin will face Japanese player Xu Jiayuan.

Label:Tang Weixing; World Go; Masters Tournament
edit: Zhu Jiahong

