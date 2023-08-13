Tang Weixing: Elevating Guizhou Go to Global Prominence

Title: Tang Weixing: Taking Guizhou Go to the World

By Peng Fangrong, Sky Eye News Reporter of Guizhou Daily

Guiyang, Guizhou – Tang Weixing, known as the world champion of Go, is making significant strides in promoting and developing the game in his hometown.

Tang Weixing, the head coach of the Guiyang Chess Academy, is not only a renowned coach but also a three-time world champion of Go. Located on the banks of the Nanming River in Guiyang, the Chess Academy is buzzing with the sound of chess pieces as Tang Weixing begins another day of training.

Tang Weixing’s journey in Go started at a young age. At five, he began learning chess, and at the age of six, he passed the 4-dan amateur Go test. By the age of seven, he moved to Beijing to further his chess education and became a professional player at thirteen. Tang Weixing’s talent paved the way for him to join the national team at just seventeen. Since then, he has demonstrated his exceptional skills and has secured three world championship titles.

In 2013, Tang Weixing achieved his first personal championship in a world-class competition against Lee Sedol, a well-known Korean player ten years his senior. This victory holds significant importance for both Chinese Go and Tang Weixing.

The 18th Samsung Cup World Go Open Tournament proved to be another milestone in Tang Weixing’s career. Through rigorous research and analysis of his opponents, Tang Weixing secured a flawless victory, showcasing his exceptional skill set and strategic prowess.

While Tang Weixing narrowly missed winning the Samsung Cup in 2014, this setback did not dampen his spirits. Instead, he immersed himself in studying master chess records and analyzing the techniques used by top players worldwide.

In 2016, Tang Weixing advanced to the finals of the prestigious 8th Ying’s Cup World Go Championship, often referred to as the “Go Olympics.” With unwavering determination, Tang Weixing overcame setbacks and emerged victorious, becoming the third Chinese player to win the Ying’s Cup.

Adding to his list of accomplishments, Tang Weixing secured the championship title once again in the 24th Samsung Cup Sanfanqi final in 2019, earning him the prestigious “Triple Crowns.”

Since his first world championship win in 2013, Tang Weixing has assumed the role of head coach at the Guiyang Chess Academy. His passion for Go extends beyond personal achievements. Following his victory at the Ying’s Cup, Tang Weixing gained a new perspective on the game, stressing the value of sincerity and using Go as a means of practice and self-improvement.

In 2017, Tang Weixing founded the “Wei Xing Cup” Children’s Go Tournament with the aim of nurturing young Go talents. The tournament attracted over 120 children in its inaugural year and has since gained recognition and support from the government. Now in its fourth consecutive edition, the “Wei Xing Cup” has become an influential event in promoting Go in Guizhou.

As a member of the Guiyang Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, Tang Weixing emphasized the importance of introducing Go to campuses and advocated for the continued development of Go in Guizhou during the “two sessions” of Guiyang City.

“I hope to inspire more children to pursue their Go dreams, and I also want to contribute to the growth of Go in Guizhou and give back to my hometown,” Tang Weixing expressed.

As Tang Weixing takes Guizhou Go to the world, his dedication and passion for the game continue to shape the future of Go in his homeland.

