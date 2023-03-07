



Fan Tingyu won the “Sichuan Airlines Panda Road Cup” 22nd China Go Southwest Chess Championship in 2023

On March 5th, the 22nd “Sichuan Airlines Panda Road Cup” 2023 Chinese Go Southwest Chess Tournament ended at Du Fu Thatched Cottage in Chengdu, Sichuan, Fan Tingyu 9th Duan, who participated for the first time, won the championship consecutively in the semi-finals and finals of Chen Yaoye 9th Duan and Tang Weixing 9th Duan, and also won a championship bonus of 250,000 yuan. Tang Weixing won the runner-up and a bonus of 120,000 yuan, while Chen Yaoye and Ke Jie tied for third place.





Ke Jie lost to Tang Weixing in the semi-finals

In the semi-final in the morning, Tang Weixing held black against Ke Jie. Soon after the beginning of the game, the two had a problematic hand in the upper left area. Tang Weixing took the lead after overcoming the crisis.But soon Tang Weixing made a bad move in Zhongfu again, and Ke Jie tied the situation. After that, the two started a thrilling pursuit and counter-chasing in the middle abdomen. As a result, Ke Jie missed a move, and 9 chess tendons in the middle abdomen were eaten, and the whole game was broken.





Fan Tingyu defeated Chen Yaoye in the semi-final

In another game, Fan Tingyu played white against Chen Yaoye. Soon after the start of the game, white took the lead, and the winning rate exceeded 95% early. After 200 moves, black missed a chance to tie the game. At 337 moves, Fan Tingyu won the game with 3 1/4 sub wins.





Tang Weixing VS Fan Tingyu in the final of the championship and runner-up

The championship and runner-up finals were held in the afternoon, and Fan Tingyu guessed that the black chess would go first. After entering the middle game, Fan Tingyu black took the lead for a short time, and then it was not worthwhile for black to swallow a piece in the middle, and white also got something in the middle, and the situation returned to balance.





Fan Tingyu ninth paragraph





Tang Weixing’s ninth paragraph

Afterwards, Tang Weixing wanted to make full use of the swallowed piece, and stepped out to seek advantage, but although the white piece escaped, the periphery became thinner, and black once again gained the advantage.In the official stage, Fan Tingyu, who has a winning rate of 97%, played two consecutive problem moves of 155 and 157, and the winning rate returned to the starting point of both sides. It’s a pity that Tang Weixing’s 158 “chong” missed the opportunity, and the black chess took several white stones in the middle abdomen, and the victory was established.





158 loses, should pull at A position

At the same time as the finals, chess sage Nie Weiping 9th dan and women’s world champion Zhang Xuan 8th dan gave on-the-spot explanations in Du Fu Thatched Cottage. During the explanation, the chess master criticized the popular “point 33” since the beginning of the AI ​​era as usual, while Zhang Xuan laughed and said that he would not dare to point 33 in a doubles match with Nie Weiping.





Chess Saint Nie Weiping Nine Dans





Zhang Xuan Eight Duan

After the game, an awards ceremony was held in Du Fu Thatched Cottage. Nie Weiping and Hua Xueming, the two vice-chairmen of the Chinese Go Association, and Gong Jinhua, the honorary chairman of the Sichuan Go Association, presented trophies and medals to the champions and runners-up. So far, the current Chinese Go Southwest Chess Championship has come to a successful conclusion.





Fan Tingyu won the championship





Tang Weixing won the runner-up





Group photo of award-winning chess players and award-presenting guests





Market explanation site





Market explanation site





finals:

Tang Weixing loses to Chen Yaoye

Semi-final results:

Ke Jie loses to Tang Weixing

Fan Tingyu wins Chen Yaoye

Quarterfinals results:

Ke Jiesheng Liu Yuhang

Tang Weixing wins Liao Yuanhe

Fu Jianheng loses to Fan Tingyu

Chen Yaoye defeated Tu Xiaoyu

Results of the first round:

Ke Jiesheng Li Xuanhao

Liu Yuhang wins Dang Yifei

Tang Weixing wins Li Xiangyu

Liao Yuanhe Sheng Ding Hao

Xie Erhao loses Fu Jianheng

Liu Qifeng loses to Fan Tingyu

Chen Yaoye defeated Zheng Zaixiang

Tu Xiaoyu wins Coulee

(Qujiang)



0