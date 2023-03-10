Tango is a series of meetings and debates to be held in Salerno from 22 March to 6 April: writers, journalists and insiders will present their books in the enchanting setting of the San Michele complex.

Organizers of the event Corrado De Rosa -psychiatrist and writer- and Ciro Romano, a lawyer linked to the world of Typhoid from Salerno. The event was born under the aegis of the 19giugno19 association.

The meetings will be preceded and accompanied by an exhibition, curated by the 19giugno1919 association, which will tell the story of football in Salerno between the present and the past, looking to the future.