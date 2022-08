Tania Cagnotto, 37 years old, European and world champion and Olympic medalist: in a nutshell, the greatest Italian diver ever. These days he is in Rome: he supports the diving team and he is European ambassador. “A great emotion – he says – also because here with Francesca in 2009 we won the silver”. The night before the diving debut Tania gave a speech to the boys of the National team: “It was nice, we have a team, strong, young and energized”.