Katharina Tanzer and Marcus Auer were eliminated early on the first day of the World Cup in Doha. The 27-year-old Tanzer remained without a win in the class up to 48 kg on Sunday. The 19-year-old Auer won a fight after a bye, but lost to Georgian Giorgi Sardalaschvili in the third round. On Monday and Tuesday there is no ÖJV contribution to the title fights.