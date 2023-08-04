TAR suspends daspo to 7 Roma supporters: “Theft from the autogrill has no connection with the stadium”

With two successive orders, the Administrative Court of Tuscany, fourth section suspended 7 daspo from as many Roma supporters for the episodes that occurred on the sidelines of the Empoli-Roma match at the service area of ​​the A1 “Montepulciano Ovest” motorway on 13 September 2022.

Daspo with a duration of 1 year for theft in the restaurant had been issued by the Quaestor of Siena seven months after the events.

As a precautionary measure, the Tuscan Administrative Court second section with ord. 186/2023 and fourth section with ord. 327/23 found that “the disputed crime of aggravated theft does not appear be included among those for which the application of the ban on accessing the sport facilities” and again that “the connection between the facts he committed and the sporting event he had previously attended appears doubtful”.

The defendants of the applicants lawyers Domenico Di Tullio, Massimiliano Della Puppa, Lorenzo Contucci and Giovanni Adami had argued that the crime of theft did not in any way fall within the conduct that art. 6 c. 1 l. 401/89 strictly establishes as a prerequisite for the issuance of the injunction for stadiums and furthermore that there was no connection between the hypothesized removals of foodstuffs and the football match they had probably just attended (Empoli-Rome) and finally how the behaviors reported had not been dangerous given that the records showed that the employees had not reported any physical or verbal assaults and that no damage had been reported to the structures.

