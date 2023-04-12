This Saturday afternoon I decide to set foot in one of the most illustrious stadiums in Italy, lo Iacovone, for a challenge between two important squares and two fans relegated to one category, Serie C, which is really too narrow for the great potential they can offer. It always arouses a strong emotion to see with your own eyes how everything, or almost everything, remained unchanged between the 80s and 90s, when Taranto with its fans lived a magical period in what was then Serie B. Writings on the walls , surroundings that are anything but gentrified, bleachers worn by time without touch-ups or renovations that are often of dubious taste have distorted the image, often crippling it as often happens in all modern stadiums. Grotesque like Pirandello’s rouged old lady who thinks that a little make-up is enough to hide the very heavy signs of aging. Old age is not a defect if you know how to value it and growing old with dignity restores much more charm than a row of ultra-modern seats glued to the steps where the cement crumbles.

I position myself in the most secluded part, near the away sector, where 250 coupons have been granted to the people of breaking latest news, despite or perhaps precisely because of the fact that initially the match had been reported as being at risk. In a reversal of reality we should almost take as a concession of law what in fact is its denial. Thank you for the crackdown, we are touched by it!

Before kick-off, a moment of silence for Ivan Romanzini, 259 appearances and 18 goals in the ranks of Taranto between 1969 and 1977. A flag whose scope can also be seen from the banner that stands out in his honor and memory in the center of the North Curve.

The North itself appears to be in full and unequivocal protest against the club and, albeit in the absence of banners or organized cheering, it still exudes indignation and in turn seems to offer that imprint vintage of times gone by, when disputes were the order of the day in all the fans of Italy.

From breaking latest news, the ultras enter around the twentieth minute, a classic compact entry on the scene, accompanied by a donut and some thrown torches. In the silence of Iacovone, of course they have it easy on the cheer challenge which is effectively a monologue. Ninety minutes without ever stopping, good slaps, lots of dry chants. Flags always in the wind and, regardless of the result, show off an over the top test. Many choruses of teasing towards the opponents, reciprocated by the home curve despite the dispute and the many absences.

Massimo D’Innocenzi