Taranto Mediterranean Games, nothing but opportunities: organization in disarray, political fractures and monstrous delays. And Malagò slips away

Organizing Committee in disarray, political fractures incurable, funds out of control e delays monstrous, less than three years after the event. No, it’s not the 2026 Winter Olympics, but the Taranto Mediterranean Games: over a thousand kilometers away from the by now almost tragicomic problems of Milan-Cortina, far from the spotlights of the five circles, another small, large organizational disaster all Italian. The script is pretty much the same, just in smaller proportions: low media coveragelower contributions (not so much: we are still talking about 150 million euros of public funds for an expression of almost no interest) but identical troubles. In the summer of 2019, the Apulian capital won the twentieth edition of an event born in the Fifties along the lines of the Olympics to strengthen cooperation within a geopolitical area as crucial as it is heterogeneous, and unfortunately never took off. A candidacy promoted above all by the 5 star movementwhich he wanted to enhance Tarantobut struck down by a great connoisseur of Italian and world sports politics, evidently not listened to enough: “These Games are a misfortune for Italy!”. Yes, because a bit like the Universiadein terms of size (25 countries competing, as many disciplines, over 3,000 athletes) represent about a third of the Olympic Games but they don’t have a penny worth of it. The organization ends up being all charges and Nothing honors. Practically a mess. They are realizing it in Puglia.

On the evening of Monday 31 July, the Coni is officially out of the Organizing Committee of the event, sort of condominium assembly particularly quarrelsome where politics and sport have never gotten along. To explain the extreme gesture of Malagò we have to rewind the tape to what happened in the last few months: that is, practically nothing. The organization of the event is completely paralysed: in Taranto there is a commissioner that you don’t talk to the mayor. An all-out struggle between local institutions (laws Common e Region) and central (the government) who holds funds and projects hostage, accumulating the usual monstrous delay that puts the event at risk.

The protagonists are called Rinaldo Meluccimayor of Taranto and president of the Committee, e Massimo Ferrareseentrepreneur, ex n.1 of Confindustria Toastsremembered among other things for having recorded a disc with Al Bano as well as for his epic at the head of the Basketball brindisi, appointed commissioner by the government in June. In the background, the duel between the minister Raffaele Densewho chose him, and the governor Emiliano, always rivals in Puglia. And then the role of Elio Sannicandrosports manager, former councilor e Coni Apuliakey man for the institutions localswhose hyperactivism is not at all pleasing to the government.

After four years of inertiathe commissioner was inevitable, but if possible it has exacerbated the voltage. The mayor asks i funding, 150 million euros approved in March 2022 by the government and not yet disbursed. Before, Ferrarese demands that they be delivered to him immediately i definitive projects of the works: in Rome someone begins to suspect that they simply do not exist. The biggest problems are with the infrastructure crucial: the nautical center in the Mar Piccolo, the swimming hall (which will be, or at least should be – better to use the conditional – the olympic swimming pool most important in the South) for which only the designand especially it stadio Iacovone. The original dossier envisaged tearing it down and rebuilding it from scratch with private project financing, but now only three years after the inaugural ceremony the undertaking is no longer feasible: for this reason the commissioner is willing to focus on a restyling of the old system. Soon Ferrarese will call one Press conference to lay the cards on the table and proceed with the new plan he drafted, on which he has the full support of the government. The local institutions they will have to comply or take responsibility for the consequences. By now, someone in the city no longer excludes even giving up the event: the name of has also been mentioned Napoli as an alternative, although to date a true piano B there is not; however, the choice of a possible new headquarters would not depend on Italy but on the international committee (whose president, Davide Tizzano, he is Neapolitan…). A hypothesis to be avoided at all costs. This explains the farewell of Malagò: a bit of an act of convenience, for distance yourself from disaster before it’s too late (as a great man of sport he is a true champion in jumping from a sinking ship), a bit like the last attempt to save what can be saved. Remove the Coni from Committee to reset it and restart momentum on new bases. The same thing that, according to some, a should also do Milan-Cortina. But that’s another story.

