If the Tarbaises returned to the height after the locker room, the players of François Gomez were then joined in the score in the last seconds by the Landaises, forcing an extension (58-58). During these additional minutes, Tarbes was the strongest to finally win 72-67 and move up to eighth place in the LFB, synonymous with the last qualifier for the play-offs. Basket Landes is stopped and points to five points from the top 4 on the evening of the 17th day.