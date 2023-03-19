Home Sports Tarbes wins the derby against Basket Landes after extra time
Tarbes wins the derby against Basket Landes after extra time

Tarbes overcame Basket Landes this Sunday after extra time at the Quai de l’Adour (72-67). In this south-west derby, the TGB players performed well over the weekend by winning a precious victory in the race for the play-offs.

Two legends of French women’s basketball faced each other on the Tarbes court this Sunday. The duel against Céline Dumerc turned to the advantage of Isabelle Yacoubou and her partners but it took a long time to take shape. In the first quarter, Carla Leite was impressive on the TGB side with 11 points on the clock. But the Basket Landes players reacted to join the locker room with a 9-point lead (29-38).

If the Tarbaises returned to the height after the locker room, the players of François Gomez were then joined in the score in the last seconds by the Landaises, forcing an extension (58-58). During these additional minutes, Tarbes was the strongest to finally win 72-67 and move up to eighth place in the LFB, synonymous with the last qualifier for the play-offs. Basket Landes is stopped and points to five points from the top 4 on the evening of the 17th day.

