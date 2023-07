Milan and Inter follow Taremi, Porto are asking for 30 million for what would be the third Iranian in the history of the championship. In Serie A there are 40 other countries that have had one, two or maximum three representatives: Udinese’s new summer hit Jordan Zemura has just added the Zimbabwe flag. But do you also remember the only Kazakh or the only New Zealander? And the two from Jamaica and Lichtenstein?

LIVE TRANSFER MARKET

Share this: Twitter

Facebook