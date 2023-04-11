More concrete approaches to Algeria
In 2021, Italy had become European champions with three Brazilian-born players, Jorginho, Rafael Toloi and Emerson. Beyond the tradition, it is the weakness of the Italian tank which pushes Mancini to look elsewhere.
Rayan Cherki could, in fact, be eligible for several selections. His mother, whose name he bears, is of Algerian origin, and his father is of Italian origin, from the Puglia region. But, according to our information, no contact has been made between the Italian Federation or Mancini and the young Lyonnais, who has already been the subject of more concrete approaches from Algeria.
Above all, the OL attacking midfielder has other short-term goals with France, which he has always represented in youth teams: the U23 Euros, which he should play next summer in Romania and Georgia (June 21-July 8), but also the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 (July 24-August 10).