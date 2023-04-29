TARQUINIO PROVINI’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WITH FB MONDIAL AND MV AUGUSTA – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

In a career long enough to see him perform in the world championship from 1954 to 1966, we extrapolate two seasons that made Tarquinio Provini’s name immortalEmilian champion son of an experienced motorcyclist mechanic, who spent his childhood in his father’s workshop starting to ride racing cars on two wheels from a very young age.

With the corollary already two quarters and a ninth place in the 125 class riders standings, putting himself in his pocket a first victory at the Spanish Grand Prix in the debut year, 1954riding the FB Mondial Tryouts approaches the 1957 season with the intention of assaulting the top positions. And that it could really be the right time, for him that he repeats his commitment also in the 250 class, winning at Assen and Monza in order to finish second in the riders’ standings behind the Englishman Cecil Sandfordif you already have proof at the first race, on the Hockenheim trackwhich is hosting the world championship for the first time after the races at Solitude and the Nurburgring in previous years, finishing second in Carlo Ubbiali’s slipstreamsample of MV Augusta who won the last two liter octave world titles.

Indeed indeed Ubbiali and Provini are the two most serious candidates to boast the world crown at the end of the yearbut if the Emilian pilot triumphs at the Tourist Trophy ahead of his rival, in Assen, taking the second consecutive victory ahead of Roberto Colombo, also takes advantage of the serious accident that occurred in practice to the champion from Bergamo, then forced to miss three races. With success then in Belgium overtaking the Swiss Luigi Taveri, given that the best five results in the six scheduled races will be considered for the drivers’ standings in the evening Provini is already certain of the world titlethen allowing himself a second place in Ulster behind Taveri himself, retiring at Monza when Ubbiali, back and first under the checkered flag, returns to guarantee at least the place of honor in the general standings.

At the conclusion of the 1957 season, the FB Mondial adheres to the “abstention agreement“, placing himself outside the competitions and leaving Provini without a vehicle with which to compete, with the great difficulty of finding another, given that the pact was also signed by Moto Guzzi, Gilera and MV Augusta. Destiny wants, however, that shortly before the publication of the official press release, the Varese company withdraws its membership and hires Tarquinio for the races in the 125 and 250 classes, alongside his bitter opponent, Carlo Ubbiali, with whom Provini not only dueled on the track but also ignited heated controversy in the sports press. And the best part, in 1958, is yet to come.

In fact, at least in the 125cc class, Ubbiali proves to be superior to Provini, taking four wins in the seven scheduled races which earn him the world title at the end of the year (the fourth of a series of six in the eighth of a litre), while the Emilian centaur does not go beyond the fourth place finish, fruit of the place of honor in Germany and the third step of the podium in Belgium and in Assen, but in the 250 class things go differently, and for Tarquinio it is an opportunity for redemption.

At the Tourist Trophy, which opens the season, Provini clearly beats Ubbialiwho had held the lead of the race in the first three laps to then be overtaken on the fourth lap and distanced 8 seconds on the finish line, in Assen, three weeks later, the two champions of MV Augusta give each other a thrashing by fury of overtaking, counter-overtaking and braking at the limit, with Tarquinio finally still first by a hair’s breadth, 5 tenths which earned him his second consecutive victory in two races. And with the trio dropped at the Nurburgring, with Ubbiali forced to retire and the German Horst Fugner, who leads the MZdelayed by almost two minutes, Provini puts a serious mortgage on the world title, sealed, after an anonymous ninth place in Sweden, with success in Ulster, when once again Ubbiali fails to complete the race.

Here ends the golden era of Tarquinio Provini, who will still win 2 races in the 125 class in 1959 and 8 in the 250 class, with the last exploit achieved in Monza in 1965 riding one Benelli. And I really believe that may be enough to elect him among the greats of motorcycling.