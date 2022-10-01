The coach savors the primacy: «Two months ago I would never have believed it» Armored defense, cynicism and solidity. But the competition behind it is stiff

PAVIA

«I have seen a solid team, in which everyone helps each other. We deserved to beat a Solbiatese and we could have closed the match earlier with 2-3 chances in the second half after Giani’s goal ». Maurizio Tassi enjoys the solitary primacy of his Pavia which extends the winning streak (4 wins and a draw), fights and knows how to defend even with a collegial heart. A great job completed by an extremely reliable goalkeeper like Chinchilla who, with the good save at 96 ‘on a free-kick from distance, saved the result, in what was practically the only real opportunity for the guests.

The right spirit

«I congratulated the team at the end of the match and I still do them publicly because there is the right spirit. Again we have not suffered goals, because everyone sacrifices themselves to help their teammates – Tassi reiterates -. If they had told me two months ago that we would already be able to have these results with an entirely renewed group, I would have been the first to be incredulous. Let’s enjoy the excitement, the first place, but the road is long. A result that is thanks to everyone, from the general manager Antonio Dieni to the diesse Luca Sacco, who are always by my side and support me, like all the staff members. Then, 22 people win, even those who went to the stands are part of the group, even if from time to time I have to make some training choices. Maybe – continues the Pavia coach – compared to the Solbiatese we had less dribbling, but more aggressiveness, we are capable of verticalization and we never give up ».

If the numbers of Pavia in these first days of the championship are positive (only 1 goal conceded, as many as 20 players used on the field in the first 450 ‘of the championship), looking at the classification of group A of Ecccellenza, it can be seen that there are 7 teams in the handkerchief of 4 points. «It was known that it would be a super-balanced championship due to the high value of so many teams, with high quality – observes Tassi -. Among the formations behind us we find the “cousins-rivals” Oltrepo and Voghe, who started with the solid base of last season. We will see over time if we can confirm ourselves and continue to play with everyone. For now let’s think about Gavirate which on Sunday will be at Fortunati ». –

ENRICO VENNI