For the technician, the glass is half full: “The indications are positive so far” Trajkovic (in part) and the young Ammirati met with the Castellana

PAVIA

«In the first half we were tired from the workload because we forced last week while in the second half we did well and in the end we defeated by Castellana 2-1 after hitting three bars and suffered the first of their goals in a clear offside. Therefore, I do not consider a performance as a whole negative ».

The Pavia coach Maurizio Tassi refers to the sender the criticisms of those who saw the false step in Sunday’s friendly match in Castel San Giovanni as an alarm bell.

mind to the cup

«We came from a good test and victory over Fanfulla who made his debut on Sunday in the Serie D Italian Cup by beating Sant’Angelo and from a success also in the second test with Luese – recalls Tassi -. But beyond the results are the indications that these first three weeks are positive. We deliberately forced it in the last few days because it was the last period that did not lead us to official commitments since next Saturday we will have the internal Italian Cup match with Virtus Binasco. I repeat, all together we have built a Pavia that can do well for an important championship. No illusions or proclamations but the certainty of setting up a team that can have its say in the next tournament of Excellence. As together with the director Luca Sacco and the general manager Antonio Dieni – continues the blue technician – we worked on the organizational aspect of the company. La Castellana compared to us, then, was certainly less packed because next Sunday the championship of Excellence begins in Emilia ».

The blue coach kept in the pits as well as Sarzi, struggling with the bruised shoulder remedied against Luese, and the center forward Garcia (muscle fatigue), also Di Bartolo and Feninno.

In the first half Dragan Trajkovic was back on the pitch who, after an injury last year (injury to the cruciate ligament), was not forced into this start of preparation precisely to complete his full recovery. In addition to the crosses of Concina, Stroppa and Gabusi, Pavia’s goal in the second half was scored by Riccardo Ammirati, 26-year-old right-back.

«He is a boy from Pavese that we have on trial and has a background of experience outside and also in the City of Varese, a winger who I lined up high in the second half and scored our goal – explains Maurizio Tassi -. Among our young players, then, we are very happy with Giovanni Gabusi, a 2003 who will not move from Pavia and will be part of the First team squad after an excellent pre-season ».

new test

Meanwhile, this evening Pavia will play at 20.30 at Frigirola against the local First-class team in the stadium that hosted them for the preparation.

«As I had anticipated between the match in Castel San Giovanni and today’s one, I wanted to give similar minutes to the whole squad, therefore, also tonight I will alternate 22 players – explains Mr. Tassi -. And then in the following days we will continue the preparation in view of the match against Virtua Binasco at Fortunati (8.30 pm) which will open the official season 2022-23 “.

Enrico Venni