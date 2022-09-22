after the race

«In the first half we did it very well in line with the positive performances of the other games played so far – comments the Pavia coach Maurizio Tassi at the end of the match -. We also created chances and their goalkeeper was good in a couple of these, saving especially on Bigotto’s header. Sometimes we have been too selfless in the finalization phase and we have wasted. In the second half, however – continues the blue coach – a bit of fatigue took over, having played two derbies in a few days with Accademia Pavese and Vogherese which led us to spend not only physical but also mental energy. Our opponents have us a bit caged in the construction of the game, even if we had the most sensational opportunity with Principe and we were not able to score a few minutes from the end. But I’m still happy with what my team has done and with the attitude it always puts on the field ».

Tassi defends the Pavia project this season and does not hide: «After these good things at the start of the season, I don’t like that there is disappointment for a draw with Ardor Lazzate. If anyone thought that Pavia should win 3-0 in all matches, they are very wrong – underlines the blue coach -. And the applause of the fans at the end of the match shows that these people understand our commitment and the desire to win every Sunday even if it has happened, and will happen again, that we leave a few points on the road. All together we want the same goal, obviously improving ourselves, that of entering the fight for the upper areas of the group ».

Bulwark Ioance

Among the best players in the field, Dragos Ioance, a 29-year-old defender whom Tassi knows well for having had so many seasons between D and Excellence at Sancolombano. A bulwark in the blue defense in yesterday’s race, with experience and determination. “We knew that it would not be an easy race and we started as in the previous races with a thousand and the regret is in the first half of not having materialized by unlocking the result because in these championships, which I have been doing since I was 16, in some races it is enough even only one occasion and you have to use it to make a difference – explains the central defender of Pavia -. We were also good at not conceding goals, careful in defense but also the whole team in cover. We then paid for the three matches in a few days, two intense derbies in the last week and we felt fatigue in the legs in the second 45 ‘». –