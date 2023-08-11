Tata Martino Fires Back at Mexican Soccer: Defending Leagues Cup and Taking Shots at FMF President

Tata Martino, the coach of the Mexican national soccer team and former coach of Inter Miami, has launched a scathing attack against the President of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and defended the controversial Leagues Cup. In an explosive interview, Martino expressed his frustration with the constant protests from the Liga MX and accused them of prioritizing business interests over the welfare of the sport.

“First they like the business and then come the protests,” Martino exclaimed. He criticized the Liga MX for their complaints about the Leagues Cup, a tournament featuring teams from MLS and Liga MX. The competition has received backlash from the Liga MX, who argue that their clubs are being overworked due to their involvement in multiple tournaments.

The outspoken coach did not hold back in his response, asserting that the Liga MX should direct their complaints towards the FMF president. Martino’s comments have ignited a heated debate within the soccer community, with fans and experts divided over his bold claims.

The Leagues Cup, which is in its second season, has faced resistance from the Liga MX since its inception. The tournament, created to generate additional revenue and promote the sport across the region, has been met with skepticism. However, Martino staunchly defends the tournament, highlighting its positive impact on the growth of the sport.

While the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how the FMF and Liga MX will respond to Martino’s scathing comments. As the coach of the Mexican national team and a highly respected figure in the soccer world, his words carry weight and could potentially spark further controversy and discussions regarding the future of the Leagues Cup.

For now, soccer fans eagerly await the FMF’s and Liga MX’s response to Martino’s fiery interview, which has only added fuel to the ongoing rivalry between the leagues. As the story continues to develop, stay tuned for full coverage and updates on this contentious issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

