Original title: Tatum 30+8+5 Brown scored 36 points, the Greens beat the Timberwolves and ended their 3-game losing streak

On December 24th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to be fierce. Among them, the Boston Celtics defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 at home, ending their three-game losing streak and giving the Timberwolves two consecutive losses. Brown had 36 points and 7 rebounds, including 23 points in the fourth quarter, Tatum had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, while Timberwolves guard Russell scored 21 points and 11 assists.

The score of the four quarters (the Celtics are behind): 29-22, 27-32, 30-34, 23-33. Celtics: Brown 36 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, Tatum 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, White 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Horford 17 points and 11 rebounds, Smart 6 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists. Timberwolves: Edwards 30 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Russell 21 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists, McDaniels 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, Gobert 8 points and 12 rebounds, Reid 14 points and 5 rebounds, Norville 13 points 5 rebounds.

Towns, the core of the Timberwolves, continued to be absent. At the same time, Anderson, Prince, and McLaughlin were also unable to play, and Gallinari and Robert Williams of the Green Army were also unable to play. After the start of the game, Brown contributed 4 points, and he led the team to a 12-5 start. Russell made a 3-pointer, and Smart responded quickly, but after Rivers Jr. made a hook and McDaniels made an air-cut dunk, the Timberwolves completed a 9-3 spurt and narrowed the point difference to 1 point. In the next 4 minutes, the Celtics only scored 1 goal in a sports game, and Reid scored 7 points in a row to help the Timberwolves achieve a lead. Although Tatum made a single hit, Russell made consecutive fouls. He scored 13 points in the first quarter with a ticket and helped the Timberwolves lead by 7 points 29-22 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the two teams entered a confrontational situation. Tatum made a mid-range shot, Brogdon scored 4 points in a row, and the Timberwolves’ Edwards and Reid hit successively. But in the next 2 minutes and 30 seconds, the Timberwolves made 7 shots, Williams and Horford hit 3 consecutive three-pointers, and the Celtics played a wave of 12-0 attacks to overtake the score to 45- 37. Gobert held high to end the Timberwolves scoring drought, but Horford scored another 3 points, Brown also broke through for a layup, and to make matters worse, Reid was sentenced to a technical foul for venting his dissatisfaction. With 64 seconds left before the end of the half, Edwards and Russell scored two three-pointers in a row, and the two instigated a 7-0 spurt. At halftime, the Timberwolves still suppressed the Celtics 56-54, with Edwards contributing 10 points in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Edwards continued his previous good touch. He contributed 4 points, McDaniels made a 3-pointer, and the Timberwolves started a 7-0 spurt. White ended the scoring drought for the Celtics, and Tatum and Brown also scored consecutively, but Edwards was obviously unstoppable. He contributed 5 points and broke the 20-point mark. Tatum scored 2+1 in singles, and White also completed a three-pointer. The two instigated an 8-0 spurt to tie the score at 72. Since then, Tatum started the unsolvable singles mode. He broke through and scored consecutively, and also caused Reid a level 1 malicious foul. In this quarter, Tatum scored 15 points alone. Although Gobert received an empty dunk and Reid hit a 3-pointer, but after Horford hit a three-pointer at the buzzer, the Celtics achieved an 88-86 lead.

In the last quarter, McDaniels scored 6 points in a row, but Brown, who was more popular, scored two three-pointers in a row. He scored 10 points in a row and scored 12 of the Celtics’ first 14 points. The Celtics regained an 8-point lead. After the timeout, Edwards made a single hit, Tatum dunked, and Brown, who was feeling hot, widened the point difference to 10 points after scoring two singles. After the Timberwolves requested a timeout again, the team’s offense was still poor. Brown hit a 3-pointer and the score broke through the 30-point mark. Horford also hit a 3-pointer. After a small climax of 8-0, the difference between the two teams instantly expanded to 17 points , This also completely lost suspense about the outcome of the game. In the end, the Boston Celtics defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109, ending their three-game losing streak and giving the Timberwolves two straight losses.

Celtics starting: Brown, Tatum, Horford, White, Smart

Timberwolves starters:Edwards, McDaniels, Gobert, Rivers, Russell

