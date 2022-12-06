Original title: Tatum 31+12 Siakam 29+8+7 Celtics capture Raptors for 2 consecutive victories

On December 6, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 in an away game, celebrating two consecutive victories. Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Siakam had 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Four-quarter score (Celtics first): 27-25, 29-37, 35-18, 25-30.

Celtics: Tatum 31 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, Smart 18 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists, White 9 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Griffin 13 points and 8 rebounds, Brown 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, Kornet had 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Raptors: Anunoby 13 points and 5 rebounds, Siakam 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, Barnes 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Van Fleet 8 points and 7 rebounds, Trent 20 points.

After the game started, Siakam and Barnes hit 3 points, Griffin assisted his teammates once and made an inside layup, but the Raptors still started 10-5. Brown made an emergency stop to make a mid-range shot, and White hit the Celtics’ first three-pointer of the game. After a 7-0 spurt, the Celtics took the lead. After the timeout, the two teams took the lead alternately and drew 3 times. After many stalemates, the Celtics took the lead in breaking the deadlock. Williams, Tatum and Houser hit 3 consecutive three-pointers, and regained the lead after a 9-0 spurt. Raptors substitutes Thaddeus Young and Trent responded with 3 points. In the first quarter, the Raptors trailed 25-27.

In the second quarter, Anunoby made a steal and dunked one-stop, Houser broke through for a layup, and Kornet scored 2+1. After Boucher scored 4 points in a row, the Raptors started a 9-5 victory. The climax will overtake the score. The Celtics replaced all the main players, Smart took the inside, Tatum made an emergency stop and made a mid-range shot, and an air cut dunk narrowed the score. In the next 2 minutes, the Green Army continued to hit the iron, and only relied on penalties to score 1 point. Anunoby made a three-pointer, Siakam made a mid-range shot, and the Raptors played a wave of 10-1 attacks. The difference widened to 10 points. Brown led the team to respond with a 6-2 spurt, but White led the third foul. With 3 minutes left, Smart and Tatum scored 3 points in a row, and Griffin also scored 2+1, but the Raptors have always maintained a high shooting rate of 50%. After scoring 17 points, the Raptors took a 62-56 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Siakam hit a hook, Brown responded with 2+1, and Tatum also broke through the inside line for a layup. Shuang Tanhua led the Celtics to a 12-5 spurt at the beginning and overtook the score to 68-67 . Barnes stopped the bleeding in singles, but Tatum hit a 3-pointer, and Brown dunked hard to stop the Raptors. After the timeout, Siakam broke through for a layup, but Tatum and Smart hit three-pointers successively. After that, Tatum hit the inside continuously, scoring 7 points in a row. He scored 17 points in this quarter , expand the difference to more than 10 points. The core of the Raptors, Siakam, stepped back and made a mid-range shot, and Smart scored in a single inside. After three quarters, the Celtics finished a single quarter with a 35-18 margin of victory by 17 points and a 91-80 lead.

In the last quarter, Kornet succeeded in two inside singles, and the Raptors substitute Barnes scored 6 points in a row, narrowing the point difference to less than 10 points. At the critical moment, Kornet dunked, Brown made an emergency stop and made a mid-range shot, and Smart made a long-range three-pointer. After the timeout, Trent made a 3-pointer. He scored 5 points in a row. Brown responded strongly with 3 points, and then singled Anunobi to complete the 3-pointer. With 3 minutes left, Trent made a 3-pointer, Barnes scored 2+1, and the difference between the two teams was reduced to 6 points. “Double Exploration” Brown and Tatum missed the shot, and the Celtics requested a timeout. In the last 60 seconds, veteran Griffin made a tip-up inside. Although Siakam fouled and made two free throws, there was not much time left. In the end, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110, celebrating their two-game winning streak.

Raptors starters: Van Fleet, Barnes, Collock, Siakam, Anunoby

Celtics starting:Smart, White, Griffin, Tatum, Brown

