Home Sports Tatum 31+12 Siakam 29+8+7 Celtics capture Raptors for 2 consecutive victories – yqqlm
Sports

Tatum 31+12 Siakam 29+8+7 Celtics capture Raptors for 2 consecutive victories – yqqlm

by admin
Tatum 31+12 Siakam 29+8+7 Celtics capture Raptors for 2 consecutive victories – yqqlm

Original title: Tatum 31+12 Siakam 29+8+7 Celtics capture Raptors for 2 consecutive victories

On December 6, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 in an away game, celebrating two consecutive victories. Tatum had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Siakam had 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Four-quarter score (Celtics first): 27-25, 29-37, 35-18, 25-30.

Celtics: Tatum 31 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists, Smart 18 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists, White 9 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists, Griffin 13 points and 8 rebounds, Brown 22 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, Kornet had 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Raptors: Anunoby 13 points and 5 rebounds, Siakam 29 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, Barnes 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, Van Fleet 8 points and 7 rebounds, Trent 20 points.

After the game started, Siakam and Barnes hit 3 points, Griffin assisted his teammates once and made an inside layup, but the Raptors still started 10-5. Brown made an emergency stop to make a mid-range shot, and White hit the Celtics’ first three-pointer of the game. After a 7-0 spurt, the Celtics took the lead. After the timeout, the two teams took the lead alternately and drew 3 times. After many stalemates, the Celtics took the lead in breaking the deadlock. Williams, Tatum and Houser hit 3 consecutive three-pointers, and regained the lead after a 9-0 spurt. Raptors substitutes Thaddeus Young and Trent responded with 3 points. In the first quarter, the Raptors trailed 25-27.

In the second quarter, Anunoby made a steal and dunked one-stop, Houser broke through for a layup, and Kornet scored 2+1. After Boucher scored 4 points in a row, the Raptors started a 9-5 victory. The climax will overtake the score. The Celtics replaced all the main players, Smart took the inside, Tatum made an emergency stop and made a mid-range shot, and an air cut dunk narrowed the score. In the next 2 minutes, the Green Army continued to hit the iron, and only relied on penalties to score 1 point. Anunoby made a three-pointer, Siakam made a mid-range shot, and the Raptors played a wave of 10-1 attacks. The difference widened to 10 points. Brown led the team to respond with a 6-2 spurt, but White led the third foul. With 3 minutes left, Smart and Tatum scored 3 points in a row, and Griffin also scored 2+1, but the Raptors have always maintained a high shooting rate of 50%. After scoring 17 points, the Raptors took a 62-56 lead at halftime.

See also  Dune, would humans really be able to survive on planet Arrakis?

In the third quarter, Siakam hit a hook, Brown responded with 2+1, and Tatum also broke through the inside line for a layup. Shuang Tanhua led the Celtics to a 12-5 spurt at the beginning and overtook the score to 68-67 . Barnes stopped the bleeding in singles, but Tatum hit a 3-pointer, and Brown dunked hard to stop the Raptors. After the timeout, Siakam broke through for a layup, but Tatum and Smart hit three-pointers successively. After that, Tatum hit the inside continuously, scoring 7 points in a row. He scored 17 points in this quarter , expand the difference to more than 10 points. The core of the Raptors, Siakam, stepped back and made a mid-range shot, and Smart scored in a single inside. After three quarters, the Celtics finished a single quarter with a 35-18 margin of victory by 17 points and a 91-80 lead.

In the last quarter, Kornet succeeded in two inside singles, and the Raptors substitute Barnes scored 6 points in a row, narrowing the point difference to less than 10 points. At the critical moment, Kornet dunked, Brown made an emergency stop and made a mid-range shot, and Smart made a long-range three-pointer. After the timeout, Trent made a 3-pointer. He scored 5 points in a row. Brown responded strongly with 3 points, and then singled Anunobi to complete the 3-pointer. With 3 minutes left, Trent made a 3-pointer, Barnes scored 2+1, and the difference between the two teams was reduced to 6 points. “Double Exploration” Brown and Tatum missed the shot, and the Celtics requested a timeout. In the last 60 seconds, veteran Griffin made a tip-up inside. Although Siakam fouled and made two free throws, there was not much time left. In the end, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110, celebrating their two-game winning streak.

See also  Inter, Zhang raises: "With Inzaghi the right way". And the ok for renewals arrives

Raptors starters: Van Fleet, Barnes, Collock, Siakam, Anunoby

Celtics starting:Smart, White, Griffin, Tatum, Brown

(beard)Return to Sohu to see more


Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Lotito at the Colalucci award: ‘Me, Milinkovic, Immobile,...

World Cup-Mbappe 1 pass 2 shots Giroud goal...

Edible gold: price, flavor and food properties

World Cup in Qatar丨Livakovic:Three saves saved one battle...

France, Giroud and the secrets of eternal youth,...

Brazil, on Vinicius Tite asked Ancelotti: the phone...

Australia, Japan and South Korea stopped the top...

Football, Juve to Agnelli: “Happy birthday president, you...

Japan and South Korea have been eliminated one...

Juve, from Deloitte comments on the balance sheet....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy