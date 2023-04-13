If you were born between April 20 and May 20, you are a Taurus

Taurus is an earth sign, and the second in the zodiac.

Taurus and Taurus compatibility is very high. They are very compatible, since both are very practical and manage to forge a relationship with a very solid foundation. In a first contact, they feel very comfortable and feel a amazing attraction. Later, they will meet and see that they are both very sincere and they will like that even more.

love compatibility

When two Taurus get together, they are so alike that they will become inseparable. They tend to be very materialistic and need to know that the relationship has a future and promises. stability and commitment. One of the two will be the one who has to take the step in order to reach a consolidated relationship.

Taurus is very strong headedAnd he doesn’t like being told what to do. In case the other person doesn’t like him the way he is and wants to change him, he won’t let that happen, and if they don’t know how to manage it, they could get into a fight. spiral of dissatisfaction in the couple.

Taurus is very lealbut it can also be very jealous and possessive. This could generate discussions. Also, being so stubborn, if ugly words are said in these fights, it might bear a grudge for a long time.

In the sexual field, relationships will be very satisfactory. Taurus are very romantic and they show their love in every possible way. They want to feel loved and they want their partner to feel that way too, so they they will give all of them.

friendship compatibility

Friendship is very important to a Taurus, and being so look alike, both in attitude and in taste, they will add up to a long list of adventures together. In addition, they will feel that they are seeing themselves in a mirror, and they will like that.

Taurus tend to want prevail to the other, and they will have to control that, since if the two come up with an idea, it can generate strong discussions. The two have to do their part so that it does not happen, and give their arm to twist if they do not want to break the relationship.

work compatibility

Taurus like to do the job well. They care about analyze every little detail, analyze the pros and cons of situations, have great communication skills and They put themselves in the other person’s place.

Being so equal, with their enthusiasm and his perseverance They will be able to make their ideas and projects come true. They never give up, they always keep going. fighting for his goal and they will achieve everything they set out to do.

Even so, in the professional field, they will have to be pretty flexible with each othersince if one of them is wrong, they could get stuck and take it out on each other, causing a strong argument.