Build a grandstand, grow red kiwi, don’t pay the bills. They seem like randomly assembled concepts, which instead are perfectly framed in an unprecedented project for Italian football. It is a collaboration between the Lombardy regional committee of the Lnd and Agrolux, a company specialized in the construction of renewable energy plants and energy saving in agriculture, which will allow amateur football clubs to no longer bear costs of this type. The basic mechanism is simple: the teams open their own sports centers and allow the installation of photovoltaic panels, in return they can benefit for free from that energy produced. In this way, investors and clubs derive an economic benefit, favoring the environment. The discussion is actually broader.

the red kiwi — First of all, if there are no fences and grandstands on the fields where to apply the panels, these will be built. In the same way, car parks equipped with canopies could be studied to favor the photovoltaic installation. Then where space permits, greenhouses will also be set up to encourage hydroponic agriculture and in particular the cultivation of red kiwifruit, the consortium of which is among the bodies supporting the project which will be presented on Friday 16 December. In order for this system to be set in motion, an agreement will be required between the sports club that wishes to apply for it and the municipality to which it belongs. Subsequently, Agrolux will then take care of all the other bureaucratic aspects, streamlined by the recent changes to the Energy Decree. In fact, for plants up to one megawatt, no complex procedure is required – just the declaration of the start of the works – and this is precisely the estimate for the structure of a football field. Another benefit aimed at clubs is related to the extension of insurance coverage for players for injuries not related to sporting activity. See also Chinese photovoltaic giant Longi Green Energy's market value evaporates 48.6 billion a day | Solar Panels | JA Solar | Trina Solar

tavecchio — Carlo Tavecchio, president of the Lnd Lombardia committee, went into more detail through the numbers: “I’ve been fighting for this since 2010, I organized a conference in Bologna on energy efficiency and Minister Delrio was also there, but no one understood the scope. The recent crisis in the sector has led to an increase in costs reaching around six thousand euros a month for football clubs and they are no longer sustainable. From January 1400 teams will be able to apply, but I am convinced that in the future the phenomenon will meet an important spread”. Despite being in the country of bureaucracy, Tavecchio is not afraid of slowdowns by local authorities. “There are always a series of frills and permits to obtain, but if we are dealing with normal people I don’t think they will get in the way. Our project looks at innovation and sustainability and there is no better way to do it than through young people. The concept of sports center will change, because in addition to recreational and athletic activities, there will also be productive and agricultural ones” he explained.

not only in Lombardy — The possibility that the project will also find fertile ground outside Lombardy is confirmed by Marco Carretto, general manager of AgroLux: “We already have other agreements, rather than verbal ones, for other areas of Italy, but it was right to start from our region. Also because Tavecchio’s speed of thought and implementation was impressive. The idea of ​​exporting this model to professionals also exists, but after all, besides visibility, we wouldn’t get much else. This is why in the future we would like to turn to the speakers, where football is in its most essential form, and to the women’s movement, so that by cutting costs it can acquire even more important means for general growth”. See also Fantasy football, Henry, Osimhen, Caputo: attackers to be deployed

December 13, 2022 (change December 13, 2022 | 5:50 pm)

