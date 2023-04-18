TCL bets on sports sponsorships – Sport Marketing News

TCL, the world‘s second largest TV brand[1] and first among those in the 98-inch segment, unveils its strategy of European partnerships with several high-profile sponsorships in different markets, to spread its passion for sport and offer fans exceptional and engaging entertainment experiences. TCL, one of the world‘s leading consumer electronics companies, is the ideal partner to cheer on your favorite team during sporting events, thanks to the 2023 Mini LED and QLED TV line, able to offer images of superior quality.

As a sports enthusiast, TCL has chosen to strengthen its commitment in Europe by supporting various teams and events in competitive leagues across all major sports:

– In France, TCL is a partner of the French Rugby Federation and its men’s and women’s teams at 15 and 7 for a period of three years.

– In Spain, TCL is the new Premium partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation until 2026.

– In Italy, TCL collaborates with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), and has become an official partner of the Italian national football teams until 2026.

– In the UK, Middle East and Africa, TCL partners with the iconic Arsenal Football Club.

– Finally, TCL is a premium partner of the Czech national football team, the Győri Audi ETO KC handball team in Hungary and the Zagreb Handball Club handball team in Croatia.

“We are delighted to strengthen our sporting partnerships in Europe, a historic Region which has seen the birth of many sports and towards which we have great ambitions. Today, to support our strong development and growth in Europe, we are accelerating our sports sponsorship strategy with a comprehensive plan, which includes long-term premium local partnerships with iconic teams across the territory. We are convinced that these high-profile sponsorships will help us strengthen the influence of the TCL brand locally, but also bring value to the brand and enhance the exposure of channel partners through sports cooperation. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the consumer electronics sector with an ever-growing sponsorship portfolio,” explained Frédéric Langin, Chief Commercial Officer of TCL Europe.

Beyond Europe, TCL has a long history of partnering with sports icons around the world, sponsoring soccer teams and tournaments in Argentina, Australia, Brazil and the United States, among others. The company also has a long history of working with football icons such as Brazilian Rodrygo, England’s Phil Foden, Spain’s Pedri and France’s Raphaël Varane. TCL recently became a sponsor of CONMEBOL Libertadores, one of the most important soccer leagues in South America (it will remain a sponsor until 2026).

In addition to football, TCL has also been a global partner of the International Basketball Association (FIBA) since 2018 and was a major sponsor of the FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2022. In January, the brand also became an official sponsor of the National Football League (NFL) in North America.

Combining sport and technology to obtain the best performance and unparalleled emotions

As a brand with a mission to “inspire greatness”, TCL promotes and supports sports, with which the company shares strong values ​​such as team spirit, conviviality, passion and performance.

Like its ambassadors and partners, who for many are true icons, TCL also has an inspiring purpose: by watching the game, everyone can share emotions with their loved ones, but also seek excellence and greatness in their daily lives.

The world of sport has evolved a lot in recent years, thanks to technologies and innovations that today allow us to show ever more impressive performances and exceptional sporting events on the screen.

As the world‘s second-largest TV brand and pioneer of Mini LED, TCL offers valuable technology and products at affordable prices. The quality of TCL products based on advanced technologies is now consolidated: the TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and the TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835, for example, have been awarded with the CES®️ 2023 Innovation Awards. TCL also achieved outstanding recognition in Europe at the EISA Awards, where the 65C835 4K Mini LED TV won in the “Premium MINI LED TV 2022-2023” category.

In 2023, TCL will expand its impressive line of TVs with additional Mini LED TVs and QLED TVs and introduce new technologies to further improve picture quality, ideal for watching sports events. For an immersive experience as if you were actually in the stadium, TCL is also expanding its line of TVs with sizes larger than 75 inches (including 85 and 98 inch screens).

“At TCL, we not only build, develop and supply high-quality and technologically advanced products to a large number of consumers, but we also aim to provide users with new experiences and sources of inspiration for excellence in their daily lives. That is why sport is a great playing field for us. Through our technologies and features, we want to bring the thrill of sport into the homes of all spectators,” said Easton Kim, Marketing Director of TCL Europe.