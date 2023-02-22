A 16-year-old student stabbed a Spanish teacher to death of a private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz in the Basque Country in southwestern France. The 52-year-old woman died as a result of blows received to her heart. He brings it back Republic.





The aggression

The prosecutor of Bayonne, Jérôme Bourrier, confirmed “that there was an attack with a knife and that the victim has just died”. The French police forces blocked all the entrances and exits of the Saint-Thomas-d’Aquin Catholic school, after having stopped the 16-year-old, and evacuated the pupils, who had been confined to the classrooms. The high school welcomes about 600-700 students.





According to the testimony of a student collected by the radio station France Blue Basque Country, the student would have jumped up hiding the bladed weapon and, after blocking the classroom door, would have gone towards the teacher to stab her in the chest.

According to local media reports, there would be no terrorist motive behind the attack: the boy would suffer from psychiatric disorders and, while hitting the teacher, he would have said “to be possessed”.





Reconstruction confirmed to the French newspaper Le Figaro also from a security source who is looking into the matter, explaining that the boy would “heard rumors last night calling to kill his Spanish teacher.”

The condolences of the French government

The French Minister of Education, Pap Ndiayeexpected in the next few hours in the school where the attack took place, expressed his condolences on Twitter for the death of the teacher, addressing his thoughts “for her family, colleagues and students”.

Government spokesman Olivier Veran he offered his condolences to the teacher’s family and brought his “support” to the educational community.





Previous It is not the first time in France that a teacher has been killed on the job. One of the last precedents dates back to last September, when in Caen a 63-year-old professor was fatally stabbed in the throat with a knife by a 15-year-old student. On 16 October 2020, the barbaric killing of a teacher shocked national public opinion: it is the murder of the history teacher Samuel Pattybeheaded by a radicalized Islamist in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a commune in the Paris region of Île-de-France. In July 2014, another 34-year-old teacher was stabbed to death by the mother of a student at a school in Albi, Occitania, while in August 1996, a 51-year-old English teacher was killed by two young men, including including one of his students who had failed the baccalaureate in Dax, in the New Aquitaine region.





