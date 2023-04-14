

Gresini Racing e ChainOnthe sponsorship marketplace, they signed one partnership thanks to which, starting today, the team will make use of the services ChainOn to sell online sponsorship programs ed exclusive Team Experience packages linked to participation in the MotoGP, Moto2 and MotoE championships.

Sponsorship is an extremely effective tool for to promote one’s business through the language and values ​​of sport, all over the world.

Il Programma Team Experience is a product aimed atcompanies wishing to use Team Gresini MotoGP as platform to engage with your most strategic interlocutors directly in the markets affected by the MotoGP calendar. The thrill of living the behind the scenes of the MotoGP together with the team and the riders, a “money can’t buy” experience package that includes a garage tour, meet & greet with the riders, access to the team hospitality facility and much more.

ChainOn and the digital marketplace of sponsorships in which companies and sellers (teams, sports clubs, federations, leagues, event organisers) of all the worldthanks to proprietary algorithms, artificial intelligence and blockchain meet virtually, exchange information, negotiate and sign agreements. All in the name ofinnovationfrom the transparency he was born in savings: commissions on trades on ChainOn, paid entirely by the seller, are over 75% lower as compared to the market averages.

The Gresini Racing Team will take advantage of ChainOn Exclusivethe marketplace service that allows the seller to have available a web site private and personalized inside the platformwith exclusive access, where you can market promotional-sponsoring offers in a confidential and exclusive manner.

“I am thrilled with this collaboration with ChainOn which will provide Gresini Racing with an innovative platform to maximize the reach of our offers.” he said Carlo Merlini – Commercial & Marketing Director of Gresini Racing “Sponsorship and Team Experience are extremely transversal marketing tools, tailor-made and usable by any company to promote its brand and business: ChainOn will help match supply and demand; our prospect sponsors can now count on the Marketplace to get to know and access the many benefits offered by a Gresini Racing sponsorship”.

“We are happy to start the partnership with the Gresini Racing Team, one of the most glorious private teams in the world championship, with 4 riders’ world titles and 67 victories to its credit. We are proud that he shared with us and with hundreds of other sports organizations, including Torino Football Club, Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Lega Pallavolo Serie A, Lega Pro, Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro, Venice Marathon, the vision of a digitized and disintermediated sponsorship market, which allows partnerships to be faster, safer, more transparent, and without national borders. An innovative offer method for the world of sponsorships, which gives the protagonists of Italian sport access to investors from all over the world. MotoGP, Moto2 and MotoE represent enormous potential for Italian companies to promote themselves by associating their image with the best of Made in Italy.” commented the new partnership Giovanni Palazzi – Founder and CEO of ChainOn