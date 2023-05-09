Team Guyot loses mast in storm

Bt the circumnavigation of the world The Ocean Race there was a second mast breakage. However, Team Guyot apparently survived the accident in the final of the fourth stage from Brazil to Newport unscathed.

Around 600 nautical miles (1111 kilometers) east of the port of destination, the rig failed in gale force winds exceeding 30 knots (56 kilometers per hour). The crew with French skipper Ben Dutreux and Berlin co-skipper Robert Stanjek stayed with them according to the first reports of the team unharmed by Tuesday morning.

After the Swiss team Holcim-PRB broke the mast on April 27, this is the second rig loss on this 5,500 nautical miles (10,186 kilometers) long section from the South to the North Atlantic.

“It’s a bit scary”

The storm had already set in at sea the evening before for the leaders 11th Hour Racing and the Malizia team around the German skipper Boris Herrmann. US team 11th Hour Racing’s Amory Ross reported: “It’s crazy out here. There is no question that they are conditions that can break boats. It’s a bit scary to be honest.”

When chasers Team Biotherm and Guyot Environnement-Team Europe later sailed into the storm, it had intensified, as Ross had predicted: “Next up is Biotherm and Guyot Environnement-Team Europe, who are probably worse off will go than us. The stage saved the worst for last.”

Organizers and Team Guyot have announced more information about the accident for the course of the day. The stage continues to be led by 11th Hour Racing by 33 nautical miles (61 kilometers) over Team Malizia.