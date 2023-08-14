Team Huang Yonghuan Claims Victory Once Again at the China Youth Golf League Finale

Team Huang Yonghuan emerged victorious once again at the finale of the China Youth Golf League. The event, which took place at the Gionee Beijing Golf Club, saw the Zhuhai Huang Yonghuan Golf Studio team defeat the Zhengzhou Sheng’an Shangpin Youth Golf Team with a score of 11:7 in the final to secure the championship.

The China Youth Golf League combines the best ball position and best score competition systems. The 18-hole golf game is divided into six sections, with each section worth one point. In this intense battle, six players from both teams competed against each other in three groups, resulting in a total of 18 points. The team with the highest score emerged as the winner.

The championship game was marked by a fierce duel in the first half, with the Huang Yonghuan team and the St. Ann Shangpin team tied at 4.5:4.5. However, the Huang Yonghuan team gained momentum after the transition and eventually clinched the championship trophy with a total score of 11:7.

Expressing his emotions after the game, Coach Huang Yonghuan said, “I was really nervous at the beginning of the day, but I kept reminding the players to forget about their previous shots and focus on the next one. Every shot counts, and we should strive to give our best.”

The six members of the championship team, namely Cui Jingguo, Zhang Tongkai, Cui Jinghan, Hou Peiqi, Yang Xinpeng, and Wang Ziqing, each received 500 points for their ranking in the Youth Group B of the China Higher Education Association.

Meanwhile, the battle for third place was also fiercely contested between the East China High Cube team and the Beijing Xiaobai team. After 18 holes, the two teams were tied at 9:9. It was only in the extra hole match that Gao Legao and Liu Zhangyang of the East China High Cube Team triumphed over their opponents in the second extra hole with a long putt to “catch the bird,” securing the third-place spot.

The Ruge Inter-Team League, which was founded in 2022, is a prestigious youth team event sponsored by the China Golf Association. This year’s competition saw the participation of 16 teams and 96 young players from all over the country.

The triumph of Team Huang Yonghuan in the China Youth Golf League has once again solidified their position as a dominant force in the sport. With their remarkable performance and unwavering determination, they have proven that hard work and perseverance pay off in the pursuit of excellence in golf.

