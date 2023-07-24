Team Leader of Liaoning Shenyang City Slaps Referee, Club Apologizes and Plans Internal Rectification

Title: Shenyang City Team Leader Slaps Referee, Club Apologizes and Commits to Internal Rectification

By Zhang Yifei

Shenyang, July 23 (Xinhua) – A shocking incident took place during the 15th round of the Chinese League One match between Nanjing City and Liaoning Shenyang City on July 23. The visiting team leader, Duan Xin, showed dissatisfaction with the referee and unexpectedly slapped him after receiving a red card. However, the club’s official statement later confirmed that Duan Xin and the first team management deeply apologized for their irrational behavior. The club also announced that it would undergo an internal rectification process to address the issues within the team.

The incident occurred during stoppage time in the first half, with Shenyang City trailing 0:1. Duan Xin expressed his discontent with the penalty decision made by referee Chen Hao, which led to him being shown a red card. In response, Duan Xin aggressively slapped the referee in the face while he was showing the card. Promptly, other personnel intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Following the incident, Duan Xin collapsed, burying his head in his arms and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Upon the resumption of the game, tensions further escalated between players from both teams. Before the end of the first half, Shenyang City’s Jiang Feng was also sent off with a red card. Resultantly, Shenyang City, playing with only 10 players, suffered a 0:4 loss to Nanjing City.

At 23:03 on the same day, Liaoning Shenyang City Football Club released an official statement acknowledging that Duan Xin’s objection to the referee’s penalty was irrational and a violation of the disciplinary rules set by the Chinese Football Association League. Following the match, the club’s management held discussions with Duan Xin. “Duan Xin and the management staff of the first team realize the gravity of their mistake and have immediately approached the game supervisor and the on-duty referee to sincerely apologize for their irrational behavior. After the first team returns to Shenyang from the away game, the club will address the existing team issues through an internal rectification process in accordance with the latest industry standards defined by the State Sports General Administration.”

Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place in Chinese football. In 2015, former Shandong Luneng coach Kuka was suspended for 7 months for his involvement in “beating the first assistant referee in the player tunnel.”

The Liaoning Shenyang City Football Club takes this incident seriously and has shown its commitment to rectifying the situation internally, ensuring such behavior is not repeated in the future.

[Responsible Editor: Xue Tao]

