Handball champion UHK Krems has secured the services of build-up player Moritz Mittendorfer for the next season. The national player comes from West Vienna, the current second in the table last week announced his HLA exit at the end of the season.

GEPA/Walter Luger



“After last week’s bad news, I’m very happy that Mo found a top club so quickly in Krems,” West Wien manager Konrad Wilczynski commented on the transfer.

