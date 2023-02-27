Home Sports Team player Sagerer returns to Turin
Sarah Sagerer has recently hired in Turin. The 27-year-old basketball player from Schörfling am Attersee has returned to Moncalieri, where she was under contract until just before Christmas.

The agreement was canceled at the time because the Upper Austrian had to take a break from mid-October due to being overworked. She had previously played in three games for the current eleventh in the Lega Basket Femminile (LBF).

She made her comeback in the Moncalieri dress on Sunday evening with a score of 69:64 at Brixia Basket. She contributed two points, five rebounds and two assists in 19:10.

