At Villa Raspi, Salomon Italia headquarters, last weekend we breathed deeply the spirit that distinguishes the Salomon Running Italia 2023 Team. And we are talking about a team that has no equal for the human and sporting qualities of its members, with well-known names and others who will “make” people talk about themselves in the world of running and trail running: Andrea Rota, Caterina Stenta, Cristian Modena, Federica Zuccollo, Federico Presa, Francesco Mangano, Giulia Compagnoni

Giuliano Cavallo, Giulio Ornati

Luca Carrara, Mattia Bertoncini, Pablo Barnes, Riccardo Borgialli, Riccardo Scalet

Stephanie Jimenez is Virginia Oliveri.

One of the objectives of the meeting was undoubtedly to make their athletes feel “at home”, with the Salomon Italia staff, led by Ilaria Cestonaro, who communicated all the strength and enthusiasm in view of the 2023 season, placing them increasingly at the center of the brand’s activities.

In fact, these guys are true 360° ambassadors of the big “S”: no one like them is able to convey the most authentic passion of racing, on and off-road, as well as having that innate ability to feel every gram and detail the evolution of the new models. Already because they themselves test them and wear them in all the races in all the different terrain variables and weather conditions, so their opinion is undoubtedly an absolutely reliable voice towards the consumer.

During last Saturday’s meeting, the involvement of the nutritionist Massimiliano Piolanti, specialized in nutrition for professional sportsmen, was much appreciated. With him the members of the Salomon Running Italia Team were able to discuss, recounting their personal experiences on the subject, collecting so many precious indications as well as useful advice. All of this is part of a larger project that sees Salomon Italia committed to supporting its athletes in various “sectors”, which are also important in order to make the most of their sporting and non-sporting potential. Finally, the following day, in full Team Salomon Running Italia team spirit, once the scheduled photo shooting and video shooting had ended, the “group” run on the Euganean Hills was not lacking. There, amidst laughter, jokes and a few stretches of challenge, the thoughts of many were already focused on the 2023 racing season, where the appointments of the GTNS – Golden Trail National Series stand out (link press release), but also the DoloMyths SkyRace event in Canazei, stage of the GTNS – Golden Trail World Series, to which Salomon Italia will dedicate great support this year in view of its 25th anniversary.Ilaria Cestonaro, Marketing Manager Salomon Italy:

«

When in two days spent with a team of elite athletes with the aim of talking about techniques, performances, planning and podiums you find yourself sharing your own story like a family, then you understand what a victory is, the victory of the whole team