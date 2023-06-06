Team squad from ÖFB opponent Belgium with all top stars

On Tuesday, Belgium’s team boss Domenico Tedesco nominated all the top stars available to him for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Austria (June 17, Brussels) and Estonia (June 20, Tallinn). The squad includes Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) and Youri Tielemans (Leicester City). Only Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) is injured.

In addition, youngsters such as Romeo Lavia (Southampton), Amadou Onana (Everton), Charles De Ketelaere (Milan), Johan Bakayoko (PSV) and Zeno Debast (Anderlecht) were selected for the U21 European Championship from June 21st to July 8th in Romania and Georgia turned off. Old stars like Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel and Toby Alderweireld each ended their national team careers after the World Cup in Qatar.