Team TES.C wins the League of Legends championship in the second phase of the E-sports National Invitational Tournament – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, June 4 (Reporter Hu Jiali) The second phase of the four-day “Charm of Hangzhou” E-sports National Invitational Tournament ended on the 4th at the Hangzhou E-sports Center, the venue for the Asian Games e-sports competition. TES.C The team won the League of Legends championship with a 3-0 victory over IGY in the final.

Team TES.C quickly entered the game state and won the first game with a greater advantage. In the second game, the IGY team was repeatedly defeated in team battles, while the TES.C team became more and more courageous. It took less than 30 minutes to attack the opponent’s high ground and win the victory. In the critical third game, the IGY team gave it a go. The strength of the two sides was even in the early stage, but in a team battle in the 15th minute, the TES.C team eliminated the IGY team after a fierce confrontation. In the end, the TES.C team easily won the championship 3:0, and the IGY team and the RYL team won the second and third place respectively.

TES.C team coach Luo Xiang said that the trust and unity among the players is the key to the team’s successful championship. “Before the game, we choose a more advantageous team match according to the opponent’s style of play, and then formulate a targeted style of play. If we maintain unity in the early stage of the game, the advantage will become greater and greater in the later stage. Because of unity, the team is also very strong. There are few cases of coordination mistakes.” Luo Xiang said.

In the final of Dream Three Kingdoms 2, the Sanfenyue team defeated the Shiyue team 3:0 to win the championship, and the Ling 21 team won the bronze medal. Yu Yue defeated Dong Wenbin 3:0 in the final to win the FIFA Online 4 championship, and Chen Junyu won the third place. The Wolf Smoke Team, Galaxy Team, and Mirage Team won the top three in the Peace Elite (Asian Games version).