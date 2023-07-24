Team USA, announced the Select Team

USA Basketball has announced the Select Team, the list of players who will train with the 12 selected Team USA for the 2023 World Cup. The list includes the names of Cade Cunningham and Chet Holmgren, but also supporting players with experience in FIBA ​​windows such as Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika.

Questa la lista completa: Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Jalen Green, Quentin Grimes, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Keegan Murray, Payton Pritchard, Naz Reid, Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika.

