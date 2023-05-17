“Team USA” continues flawless at Ice Hockey World Championships

Dhe national ice hockey team of the USA also won their fourth preliminary round game at the World Championships in Finland and Latvia. The US team won 4-1 (0-0, 2-1, 2-0) against Austria, Germany’s opponent on Friday (7.20 p.m. / Sport1), and thus continues to lead Group A without losing a point.

Meanwhile, co-hosts Latvia celebrated their second win. After two defeats at the start, the Latvians narrowly defeated Norway 2-1 (0-0, 2-1, 0-0) and secured fourth place in Group B for the time being.

The German team started with three defeats from three games, but so far they have only had to deal with the heavyweights of their group.

On Thursday (7.20 p.m. / Sport1) there will be a trend-setting duel with Denmark, then Austria, Hungary and France will be waiting for the selection of the German Ice Hockey Association.