Team USA, Hill: “Optimistic about Banchero, we’re following him for the World Championship”

Interview in Gazzetta dello Sport with Grant Hill, now president of USA Basketball, who spoke of Paolo Banchero as follows: “He is a player I know very well, I followed him in college and this season in Orlando where I live. He is an extraordinary talent, one of the best in the league right now. And he’s a player we’re following for the World Cup and for the future of Team USA. We know he has several options but we are optimistic about our chances. I have often spoken with his entourage about him and I can tell that there is mutual interest. We want him in the national team in the next few years, maybe as early as the World Cup”