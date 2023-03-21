Listen to this Article

Team Whistle covered Super Bowl week with their team of content creators and influencers to further engage Gen Z and Millennials at the biggest event of the NFL season

Team Whistle, a famous team of sports-themed content creators from the United States, has partnered with the NFL on the occasion of the Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix to produce a series of short content able to bring its target audience closer, especially made up of very young people, by launching the “Whistle Content House” project

During the week of the Super Bowl, Team Whistle, in collaboration with the group of over 300 professional athletes of The Players Company, rented a villa near Phoenix from which to create and disseminate a continuous flow of content on social media and channels stream.

Among the protagonists of The Players Company who have collaborated in the initiative there are also some of the most representative players of the NFL teams who did not make it to the final of the season such as Sheldon Day of the Minnesota Vikings, Anthony Walker Jr. of the Cleveland Browns.

The goal of the initiative, in addition to creating even more curiosity and anticipation around an event that alone is capable of attracting over 100 million spectators in the United States alone, was also to inform and educate young audiences about financial literacy, family, esports and the daily life of an NFL player.

In fact, among its founding values, the cooperative of The Players Company was to inspire and educate young people from marginalized communities to help them emerge through sport practice and knowledge of the dynamics that make the Sport Industry one of the driving sectors of the American economy .

