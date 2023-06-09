Teaming up with Beckham and Messi to go to the MLS – yqqlm

Not Barcelona, ​​not Saudi Arabia, but Inter Miami

Teaming up with Beckham and Messi to go to the MLS

“Where is Messi going” finally has the answer.

On June 8, Beijing time, Messi publicly stated in an interview that his next stop will be the Miami International Team of the American Major League (MLS). Subsequently, Inter Miami officially announced that Messi officially joined the team.

Since Messi terminated his contract with Paris, his whereabouts have become the most concerned topic for fans. Previously, Barcelona and Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Crescent had been popular choices, but Messi’s final choice was Inter Miami.

It is worth mentioning that the boss of Inter Miami is the “heartbeat” Beckham.

Barcelona, ​​who I want to join the most, can’t go back

Among all the options, Messi’s first choice is of course Barcelona. His old club, everyone also hopes that Messi can return to Barcelona and perform a fairytale story, but from the perspective of Barcelona’s series of operations, Barcelona Not ready to welcome Messi back at all.

Although before this, some media disclosed that in order to re-sign Messi, Barcelona had proposed a 1+1 contract including an annual salary of 10 million euros. Gross income in Paris. However, Messi denied this statement in an exclusive interview with “Mundo Deportivo”, and said that someone in the Barcelona management did not want him to go back.

According to Messi, after deciding to bid farewell to Paris, he also received an offer from another European team. “I didn’t even assess it because in Europe I just wanted to go back to Barcelona. I was missing Barcelona when I was in Paris, and I was very excited for Barcelona to win La Liga again. I followed Barcelona all season, like every day. Like every Barcelona fan, I want to see them win.”

In addition to Messi, Messi’s family has always hoped to return to Barcelona. After all, Messi spent most of his career in Barcelona, ​​​​and his three children were born and raised there, but in the end they did not. can do so.

Barcelona responded to Messi’s claims and said that they had made an offer, but on the 5th, Jorge Messi (Messi’s father and agent) conveyed to club chairman Laporta West’s decision to join Inter Miami. Barcelona also stated in the official announcement: “President Laporta understands and respects Messi’s decision, because he hopes to compete in a league with fewer requirements, thus further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has endured in recent years.”

In addition, the financial problems that plagued Barcelona have not been resolved for a long time. Although La Liga “lends” on Messi’s return, Messi is unwilling to repeat the same mistakes. The scene of being kicked out two years ago is too sad.

for family reasonsReject Saudi Arabia

For the introduction of Messi, the Saudi Riyadh Crescent is the most urgent, and it seems to be determined to win. Previously, multiple sources said that Riyadh Crescent is ready to officially announce Messi’s joining this week, and they will also hold a grand welcome ceremony for the Argentine superstar, just like Ronaldo joined Riyadh Victory Same.

It is said that Riyadh Crescent has prepared Messi an astronomical contract with an annual salary of up to 400 million euros, which will last for two years and can be renewed in the third year. In order to impress Messi, the Saudis raised the offer again on this basis, and have been waiting for Messi to sign. Such a generous annual salary is twice that of Ronaldo’s current victory in Riyadh. It can be said that he is thirsty for talents. However, Messi chose to give up, which was somewhat beyond Riyadh Crescent’s expectations.

Money may not be everything, especially for Messi, who has already made a lot of money, this does not completely impress him. “If money is the purpose, I may go to Saudi Arabia or other places, it seems that there can make me a lot of money. But the truth is, my final destination is elsewhere, and my decision is not because of money!” Messi express.

Another important reason is family. Messi is a family-oriented man. He has to consider the feelings of his wife and three children. The environment and cultural atmosphere in Saudi Arabia are obviously not suitable for Messi’s family. No matter how much money there is, it is not in Messi’s consideration.

Why Inter Miami Wins

For the 36-year-old Messi, he is still “able to play” and is far from the age of “retirement”. Then why did he choose the less competitive MLS?

The first is that Miami has Messi’s “home”. Previously, Messi had bought a property in Miami and finished the decoration. Going to Miami means returning to another home. Facing the sea, you can enjoy the warm spring days in Miami, which is an important aspect for Messi to consider for his family; in addition, American culture and customs are more suitable for Messi and his family, and Miami is closer to Argentina .

Furthermore, Miami’s contract is quite “rich”. Although Messi’s annual salary in the exposed contract is only 50 million euros, but with Miami’s equity and business share, although this amount cannot be compared with the amount offered by Saudi Arabia, it is also far higher than the income in Greater Paris; In addition, this contract is signed once a year, which means that Messi can choose to leave at any time, which shows enough sincerity in Miami.

The most critical thing is that Messi has the franchise provided by the MLS. Beckham established Miami International in 2018 because of this management right. Messi can follow Beckham’s approach and form a team as the owner when he retires. This should be the core of Messi’s joining Miami where.





