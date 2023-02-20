You tore a tear in your waterproof jacket and now you don’t know how to fix it. A technical shell jacket, perhaps with Gore-Tex or another breathable and windproof membrane as well as waterproof, and the kind you spent a lot of money on. And now the idea that is no longer waterproof, that the rain can get inside when you’re in the mountains or on a bicycle, or worse than having to throw it away, it’s making you nervous. But before giving up, keep reading that there are a couple of solutions.

Tear on the waterproof jacket: what to do

There are a couple of things you can attempt to do to your rip on waterproof jacket. If it is a model with Gore-Tex you can try to get it fixed by them. If you bought it in the shop you can contact the point of sale, otherwise having kept the purchase receipt you can contact Gore-Tex Italia and send it to them. It will take time – usually a couple of months – and money – depending on the type of damage – but it can be done. Similarly, this also applies to other waterproof and breathable membranes used to make technical garments: check on the label which manufacturer it is and search on their websites. Alternatively there are patches, or laminate repair kitswhich can be an excellent low-cost solution.

How to fix torn waterproof jacket

There are gods kit with patches to repair the torn waterproof jacket. You can find them in shops specializing in technical equipment but also online and they cost a few euros. Sometimes, in the best quality garments, they are supplied directly with the jacket at the time of purchase.

The really important thing is purchase the right kit corresponding to the type of “fabric” to be repaired. In fact, there are different types of waterproof and breathable membranes, with different mechanical characteristics and resistance to the water column, and the same material must rightly be used.

The repair patches for waterproof fabrics they are generally adhesive, are applied by pressure and at most may require welding to heat using an iron or blow dryer (but it is important to follow the instructions meticulously). A good trick is to buy them in a rounded shape, or possibly of round off the cornersin order to eliminate any points where the patch could lift due to contact or rubbing.

The repair kits they have no seams, because any seams would pierce the membrane and let water pass through the thread. However there are those who even dare to sew them, taking care to use Dynema thread and then apply some seam sealant. Obviously this voids the guarantee that all manufacturers provide and it all depends on your manual skills.

3M tape to repair a torn jacket

Finally you will surely have happened to see use 3M tape to fix a torn jacket. The “American tape” is grey/silver in colour, very resistant to mechanical traction and highly adhesive. Obviously it is an emergency solution with all the uncertainties of the case. But if you are in the middle of a trip or vacation and you have no way of recovering the repair kits, it is certainly a good way to avoid further widening the tear and limiting any water infiltration.

